Topband and Ecosolex Make Debut at Solartech Indonesia 2025: Full-Stack Innovation Powers a New Energy Future in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Topband Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002139.SZ), together with its sub-brand Ecosolex, made a high-profile debut at Solartech Indonesia 2025, one of Southeast Asia’s largest and most influential renewable energy exhibitions. Under the theme “Full-Stack Innovation for a Smarter Energy Future,” Topband showcased its comprehensive energy solutions designed for both residential and commercial-industrial applications.

As a key platform in Southeast Asia’s energy transition, the exhibition drew widespread attention from global energy companies, government agencies, and industry experts. Backed by its robust capabilities in energy storage, Topband presented its signature “One Core, One Cloud, 3S” full-stack technology ecosystem—including self-developed battery cells, BMS, PCS, EMS, and a proprietary cloud platform. From cell to complete system, this vertically integrated approach demonstrated Topband’s end-to-end innovation capabilities. Combined with its ongoing localization strategy, the company quickly became a focal point at the event, securing multiple partnership intentions and underscoring its leadership in the new energy sector.

Full-Stack Technology for High-Value Energy Scenarios

At the exhibition, Topband emphasized its vertically integrated “component-to-system” development path by unveiling a series of tailored solutions for diverse use cases across the residential and commercial-industrial segments. Designed with the high heat, humidity, and grid instability of Southeast Asia in mind, Topband introduced its 215kWh and 100kWh C&I liquid-cooled energy storage cabinets. These systems, equipped with high-performance battery cells and advanced fire safety mechanisms, are well-suited for factories, shopping centers, hotels, and industrial parks—offering stable, 24/7 power supply.

Topband also showcased its 50kW and 100kW three-phase PV inverters, which deliver peak conversion efficiencies of up to 98.6%. These units are optimized for compatibility with a variety of PV modules and grid characteristics specific to Indonesia, enabling users to significantly reduce levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

In the EV charging segment, Topband introduced its 60kW DC fast-charging solution, supporting dual-vehicle charging and real-time dynamic power allocation. With IP54 protection and an operating temperature range from -20°C to 50°C, it is engineered for outdoor reliability. OCPP protocol support allows seamless integration with customer cloud platforms, providing an efficient energy replenishment solution for electric commercial fleets and public charging infrastructure.

Localized Innovation to Support Indonesia’s Energy Transition

During the concurrent high-level forum, Riko Sugiyanto, Country Manager of Topband Indonesia, delivered a keynote titled “Trends in Energy Storage Battery Technology and Applications in Southeast Asia.” He emphasized the importance of safety and efficiency in storage systems, especially under Indonesia’s unique climate and geographical conditions. Riko highlighted Topband’s commitment to understanding the practical needs of local C&I energy users and offering adaptable solutions, such as modular system design, to respond rapidly to real project demands.

Drawing on years of global market experience and a responsive customer service framework, Topband is rapidly building a localized service and support network across Indonesia. This includes technical assistance, operations, and maintenance—ensuring quick response times and reliable aftersales care. These initiatives are in strong alignment with Indonesia’s national sustainability goals, including its “Net Zero Emission by 2060” commitment and the “Program Kepulauan Surya”（”Solar Archipelago”）development vision.

Driving Southeast Asia’s Energy Transformation

With its full-stack R&D capabilities and deep adaptation to local market needs, Topband is taking firm steps to participate in the transformation of Southeast Asia’s energy landscape. The company is playing a key role in accelerating the region’s transition to clean power—injecting long-term momentum into global sustainable energy development.