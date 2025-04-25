Trip.com Unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings: Malaysia Shines with Top Hotels, Attractions and Dining Experiences

Malaysian properties and destinations stand out in Asia rankings for family-friendly hotels, scenic stays, local experiences and more.

Iconic hotels in Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur earn recognition as Asia’s Best Luxury, Family, Scenic, Cultural and Instagrammable Hotels.

Leading Malaysian restaurants and attractions make their mark on the Trip.Best 2025 Global Rankings for family travel, nightlife and local eats.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysians planning their next great getaway can now look to Trip.com’s newly-released 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings, which showcases the most-loved travel experiences based on verified traveller reviews and booking data. From luxury stays and family hotels to unforgettable attractions and dining hotspots, the annual Trip.Best rankings offer travellers a curated guide to the best the region has to offer — and Malaysia has scored big.

Trip.Best is Trip.com’s signature collection of curated travel rankings, updated annually and powered by an AI-driven analysis of verified user ratings, reviews and booking trends. Covering categories such as Stays, Attractions, Restaurants and Nightlife, Trip.Best helps travellers discover the top destinations and experiences globally and regionally. By combining user data with expert insights, Trip.Best presents a trusted, data-backed guide to help travellers plan meaningful and memorable trips.

Trip.Best 2025 features Malaysian establishments across multiple Asia-focused categories, highlighting how Malaysia continues to impress travellers with its vibrant hospitality, cultural richness and diverse culinary offerings.

Top-Recognised Malaysian Establishments in Trip.Best 2025

Category Malaysian Establishments Asia’s Best Luxury Hotels The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi Four Seasons Resort Langkawi One&Only Desaru Coast Asia’s Best Family Hotels Legoland Malaysia Hotel Club Med Cherating Beach PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre PARKROYAL Penang Resort Asia’s Best Scenic Hotels The St. Regis Langkawi The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort Anantara Desaru Coast Resort The Danna Langkawi Asia’s Best Cultural Hotels The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi Eastern & Oriental Hotel Cheong Fatt Tze – the Blue Mansion Asia’s Most Instagrammable Hotels The Luma Hotel, a Member of Design Hotels Asia’s Best Gourmet Hotels Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur The Datai Langkawi Asia’s Best Villas The Datai Langkawi Four Seasons Resort, Langkawi Ambong Pool Villas Langkawi Asia’s Best Things to Do Petronas Twin Towers LEGOLAND Malaysia KL Hop-on Hop-off Asia’s Best Family-Friendly Attractions Legoland Malaysia Sunway Lagoon Theme Park Aquaria KLCC Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park Underwater World Langkawi Asia’s Best Night Attractions Petronas Twin Towers Kuala Lumpur Tower KL Hop-on Hop-off Asia’s Best Nightlife Bars Vertigo Restaurant & Bar Penrose KL Whisky House Kuala Lumpur SKY51 The Iron Fairies KL Heli Lounge Bar SkyBar Asia’s Best Nightlife Clubs Pitt Club KL Asia’s Best Local Restaurants Sun Fong Bak Kut Teh Madam Kwan’s Hai Kah Lang TRX Limapulo: Baba Can Cook Restoran Meng Kee Grill Fish Asia’s Best Light Bites Restaurants Ho Know Hainam Kopitiam Pao Xiang Bah Kut Teh Yik See Ho Bak Kut Teh Tao Xiang Bah Kut Teh Fish Head Noodles Yut Kee Restaurant Yu Yi Bak Kut Teh Asia’s Best Fine Dining Restaurants Dewakan DC Restaurant Sushi Taka Asia’s Best Restaurants for Views & Experiences ALVA KL Manten Omakase DEWAKAN Blackbyrd KL Asia’s Best Destinations Kuala Lumpur Semporna Kota Kinabalu Langkawi Melaka Asia’s Best Family Friendly Destinations Kuala Lumpur Asia’s Best Coastal Destinations Semporna Langkawi

Stephane Thong, General Manager, Trip.com Malaysia, said, “It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings. From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings. We hope this not only inspires Malaysians to rediscover local favourites but also encourages more international travellers to explore what Malaysia has to offer — especially as we gear up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

Trip.Best Global Highlights

While Malaysian establishments dominate Asia-focused categories, the 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings spotlight broader trends and key highlights from across the world:

Luxury and experiential stays dominate, with Paris , Tokyo and New York leading the Global 100 Luxury Hotels list. Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon tops the chart, joined by other icons like Raffles Singapore and Aman Tokyo.

dominate, with , and leading the Global 100 Luxury Hotels list. Hôtel de Crillon tops the chart, joined by other icons like Raffles Singapore and Aman Tokyo. Family travel is thriving , with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya ( China ), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel ( Japan ), and Atlantis, The Palm ( Dubai ) ranked among the best global family-friendly destinations.

, with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya ( ), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel ( ), and Atlantis, The Palm ( ) ranked among the best global family-friendly destinations. Theme parks are top global attractions , including Walt Disney World , Universal Studios Japan, and Shanghai Disney Resort. These destinations continue to dominate the Global Best Things to Do list.

, including , Universal Studios Japan, and Shanghai Disney Resort. These destinations continue to dominate the Global Best Things to Do list. Seasonal experiences such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in new categories like Fall Views and Water Fun, responding to travellers’ growing interest in nature and seasonal trips.

such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in new categories like Fall Views and Water Fun, responding to travellers’ growing interest in nature and seasonal trips. Dining becomes part of the journey , as global food capitals Paris , New York , Bangkok and Singapore top fine dining lists. Meanwhile, new experiences like sky-high dining in Dubai or riverside feasts in Seoul lead the Restaurants for Views & Experiences category.

, as global food capitals , , and top fine dining lists. Meanwhile, new experiences like sky-high dining in or riverside feasts in lead the Restaurants for Views & Experiences category. The “Destinations for the Months” feature helps travellers plan the best seasonal itineraries, suggesting top spots to visit based on time of year—like Kyoto in winter or Seoul in cherry blossom season.

These global insights showcase how Trip.Best is helping travellers uncover not just where to go, but when and why, through a blend of real-time data, expert curation and trend mapping.

Discover what’s trending and where to go next with Trip.Best here.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.