Trip.com Unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings: Malaysia Shines with Top Hotels, Attractions and Dining Experiences

- Malaysian properties and destinations stand out in Asia rankings for family-friendly hotels, scenic stays, local experiences and more.
- Iconic hotels in Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur earn recognition as Asia’s Best Luxury, Family, Scenic, Cultural and Instagrammable Hotels.
- Leading Malaysian restaurants and attractions make their mark on the Trip.Best 2025 Global Rankings for family travel, nightlife and local eats.
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysians planning their next great getaway can now look to Trip.com’s newly-released 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings, which showcases the most-loved travel experiences based on verified traveller reviews and booking data. From luxury stays and family hotels to unforgettable attractions and dining hotspots, the annual Trip.Best rankings offer travellers a curated guide to the best the region has to offer — and Malaysia has scored big.
Trip.Best is Trip.com’s signature collection of curated travel rankings, updated annually and powered by an AI-driven analysis of verified user ratings, reviews and booking trends. Covering categories such as Stays, Attractions, Restaurants and Nightlife, Trip.Best helps travellers discover the top destinations and experiences globally and regionally. By combining user data with expert insights, Trip.Best presents a trusted, data-backed guide to help travellers plan meaningful and memorable trips.
Trip.Best 2025 features Malaysian establishments across multiple Asia-focused categories, highlighting how Malaysia continues to impress travellers with its vibrant hospitality, cultural richness and diverse culinary offerings.
Top-Recognised Malaysian Establishments in Trip.Best 2025
|
Category
|
Malaysian Establishments
|
Asia’s Best Luxury Hotels
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi
Four Seasons Resort Langkawi
One&Only Desaru Coast
|
Asia’s Best Family Hotels
|
Legoland Malaysia Hotel
Club Med Cherating Beach
PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort
Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre
Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre
PARKROYAL Penang Resort
|
Asia’s Best Scenic Hotels
|
The St. Regis Langkawi
The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort
Anantara Desaru Coast Resort
The Danna Langkawi
|
Asia’s Best Cultural Hotels
|
The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi
Eastern & Oriental Hotel
Cheong Fatt Tze – the Blue Mansion
|
Asia’s Most Instagrammable Hotels
|
The Luma Hotel, a Member of Design Hotels
|
Asia’s Best Gourmet Hotels
|
Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur
Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur
The Datai Langkawi
|
Asia’s Best Villas
|
The Datai Langkawi
Four Seasons Resort, Langkawi
Ambong Pool Villas Langkawi
|
Asia’s Best Things to Do
|
Petronas Twin Towers
LEGOLAND Malaysia
KL Hop-on Hop-off
|
Asia’s Best Family-Friendly Attractions
|
Legoland Malaysia
Sunway Lagoon Theme Park
Aquaria KLCC
Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park
Underwater World Langkawi
|
Asia’s Best Night Attractions
|
Petronas Twin Towers
Kuala Lumpur Tower
KL Hop-on Hop-off
|
Asia’s Best Nightlife Bars
|
Vertigo Restaurant & Bar
Penrose KL
Whisky House Kuala Lumpur
SKY51
The Iron Fairies KL
Heli Lounge Bar
SkyBar
|
Asia’s Best Nightlife Clubs
|
Pitt Club KL
|
Asia’s Best Local Restaurants
|
Sun Fong Bak Kut Teh
Madam Kwan’s
Hai Kah Lang TRX
Limapulo: Baba Can Cook
Restoran Meng Kee Grill Fish
|
Asia’s Best Light Bites Restaurants
|
Ho Know Hainam Kopitiam
Pao Xiang Bah Kut Teh
Yik See Ho Bak Kut Teh
Tao Xiang Bah Kut Teh Fish Head Noodles
Yut Kee Restaurant
Yu Yi Bak Kut Teh
|
Asia’s Best Fine Dining Restaurants
|
Dewakan
DC Restaurant
Sushi Taka
|
Asia’s Best Restaurants for Views & Experiences
|
ALVA KL
Manten Omakase
DEWAKAN
Blackbyrd KL
|
Asia’s Best Destinations
|
Kuala Lumpur
Semporna
Kota Kinabalu
Langkawi
Melaka
|
Asia’s Best Family Friendly Destinations
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
Asia’s Best Coastal Destinations
|
Semporna
Langkawi
Stephane Thong, General Manager, Trip.com Malaysia, said, “It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings. From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings. We hope this not only inspires Malaysians to rediscover local favourites but also encourages more international travellers to explore what Malaysia has to offer — especially as we gear up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”
Trip.Best Global Highlights
While Malaysian establishments dominate Asia-focused categories, the 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings spotlight broader trends and key highlights from across the world:
- Luxury and experiential stays dominate, with Paris, Tokyo and New York leading the Global 100 Luxury Hotels list. Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon tops the chart, joined by other icons like Raffles Singapore and Aman Tokyo.
- Family travel is thriving, with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya (China), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel (Japan), and Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai) ranked among the best global family-friendly destinations.
- Theme parks are top global attractions, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Japan, and Shanghai Disney Resort. These destinations continue to dominate the Global Best Things to Do list.
- Seasonal experiences such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in new categories like Fall Views and Water Fun, responding to travellers’ growing interest in nature and seasonal trips.
- Dining becomes part of the journey, as global food capitals Paris, New York, Bangkok and Singapore top fine dining lists. Meanwhile, new experiences like sky-high dining in Dubai or riverside feasts in Seoul lead the Restaurants for Views & Experiences category.
- The “Destinations for the Months” feature helps travellers plan the best seasonal itineraries, suggesting top spots to visit based on time of year—like Kyoto in winter or Seoul in cherry blossom season.
These global insights showcase how Trip.Best is helping travellers uncover not just where to go, but when and why, through a blend of real-time data, expert curation and trend mapping.
