Trip.com Unveils 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings: Malaysia Shines with Top Hotels, Attractions and Dining Experiences

  • Malaysian properties and destinations stand out in Asia rankings for family-friendly hotels, scenic stays, local experiences and more.
  • Iconic hotels in Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur earn recognition as Asia’s Best Luxury, Family, Scenic, Cultural and Instagrammable Hotels.
  • Leading Malaysian restaurants and attractions make their mark on the Trip.Best 2025 Global Rankings for family travel, nightlife and local eats.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Malaysians planning their next great getaway can now look to Trip.com’s newly-released 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings, which showcases the most-loved travel experiences based on verified traveller reviews and booking data. From luxury stays and family hotels to unforgettable attractions and dining hotspots, the annual Trip.Best rankings offer travellers a curated guide to the best the region has to offer — and Malaysia has scored big.


Trip.Best is Trip.com’s signature collection of curated travel rankings, updated annually and powered by an AI-driven analysis of verified user ratings, reviews and booking trends. Covering categories such as Stays, Attractions, Restaurants and Nightlife, Trip.Best helps travellers discover the top destinations and experiences globally and regionally. By combining user data with expert insights, Trip.Best presents a trusted, data-backed guide to help travellers plan meaningful and memorable trips.

Trip.Best 2025 features Malaysian establishments across multiple Asia-focused categories, highlighting how Malaysia continues to impress travellers with its vibrant hospitality, cultural richness and diverse culinary offerings.

Top-Recognised Malaysian Establishments in Trip.Best 2025

Category

Malaysian Establishments

Asia’s Best Luxury Hotels

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Four Seasons Resort Langkawi

One&Only Desaru Coast

Asia’s Best Family Hotels

Legoland Malaysia Hotel

Club Med Cherating Beach

PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort

Renaissance Kuala Lumpur Hotel & Convention Centre

Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, City Centre

PARKROYAL Penang Resort

Asia’s Best Scenic Hotels

 

The St. Regis Langkawi

The Taaras Beach & Spa Resort

Anantara Desaru Coast Resort

The Danna Langkawi

Asia’s Best Cultural Hotels

 

The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi

Eastern & Oriental Hotel

Cheong Fatt Tze – the Blue Mansion

Asia’s Most Instagrammable Hotels

The Luma Hotel, a Member of Design Hotels

Asia’s Best Gourmet Hotels

Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

The Datai Langkawi

Asia’s Best Villas

The Datai Langkawi

Four Seasons Resort, Langkawi

Ambong Pool Villas Langkawi

Asia’s Best Things to Do

 

Petronas Twin Towers

LEGOLAND Malaysia

KL Hop-on Hop-off

Asia’s Best Family-Friendly Attractions

Legoland Malaysia

Sunway Lagoon Theme Park

Aquaria KLCC

Genting SkyWorlds Theme Park

Underwater World Langkawi

Asia’s Best Night Attractions

Petronas Twin Towers

Kuala Lumpur Tower

KL Hop-on Hop-off

Asia’s Best Nightlife Bars

Vertigo Restaurant & Bar

Penrose KL

Whisky House Kuala Lumpur

SKY51

The Iron Fairies KL

Heli Lounge Bar

SkyBar

Asia’s Best Nightlife Clubs

Pitt Club KL

Asia’s Best Local Restaurants

Sun Fong Bak Kut Teh

Madam Kwan’s

Hai Kah Lang TRX

Limapulo: Baba Can Cook

Restoran Meng Kee Grill Fish

Asia’s Best Light Bites Restaurants

Ho Know Hainam Kopitiam

Pao Xiang Bah Kut Teh

Yik See Ho Bak Kut Teh

Tao Xiang Bah Kut Teh Fish Head Noodles

Yut Kee Restaurant

Yu Yi Bak Kut Teh

Asia’s Best Fine Dining Restaurants

Dewakan 

DC Restaurant

Sushi Taka

Asia’s Best Restaurants for Views & Experiences

ALVA KL

Manten Omakase

DEWAKAN

Blackbyrd KL

Asia’s Best Destinations

Kuala Lumpur

Semporna

Kota Kinabalu

Langkawi

Melaka

Asia’s Best Family Friendly Destinations

Kuala Lumpur

Asia’s Best Coastal Destinations

Semporna

Langkawi

Stephane Thong, General Manager, Trip.com Malaysia, said, “It’s truly exciting to see Malaysian establishments being recognised across so many categories in this year’s 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings. From family-friendly hotels and scenic resorts to local culinary gems and iconic attractions, this recognition reflects the richness and diversity of our travel offerings. We hope this not only inspires Malaysians to rediscover local favourites but also encourages more international travellers to explore what Malaysia has to offer — especially as we gear up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

Trip.Best Global Highlights

While Malaysian establishments dominate Asia-focused categories, the 2025 Trip.Best Global Rankings spotlight broader trends and key highlights from across the world:

  • Luxury and experiential stays dominate, with Paris, Tokyo and New York leading the Global 100 Luxury Hotels list. Paris’ Hôtel de Crillon tops the chart, joined by other icons like Raffles Singapore and Aman Tokyo.
  • Family travel is thriving, with world-class resorts like Atlantis Sanya (China), Tokyo Disneyland Hotel (Japan), and Atlantis, The Palm (Dubai) ranked among the best global family-friendly destinations.
  • Theme parks are top global attractions, including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Japan, and Shanghai Disney Resort. These destinations continue to dominate the Global Best Things to Do list.
  • Seasonal experiences such as autumn foliage viewing and water-themed fun are now featured in new categories like Fall Views and Water Fun, responding to travellers’ growing interest in nature and seasonal trips.
  • Dining becomes part of the journey, as global food capitals Paris, New York, Bangkok and Singapore top fine dining lists. Meanwhile, new experiences like sky-high dining in Dubai or riverside feasts in Seoul lead the Restaurants for Views & Experiences category.
  • The “Destinations for the Months” feature helps travellers plan the best seasonal itineraries, suggesting top spots to visit based on time of year—like Kyoto in winter or Seoul in cherry blossom season.

These global insights showcase how Trip.Best is helping travellers uncover not just where to go, but when and why, through a blend of real-time data, expert curation and trend mapping.

Discover what’s trending and where to go next with Trip.Best here.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.7 million hotels and flights from over 600 airlines covering 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com‘s world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service, as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to ‘create the best travel experience’ for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.

