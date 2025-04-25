Witsbb Sets New Benchmark with Allergen-free 100+ Transparent List, Driving the Industry Standardization

SYDNEY, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allergy prevention is a concern of parents when they are choosing foods and supplements for their babies. Now, there is a new breakthrough in this dilemma. Recently, Witsbb, an Australian infant nutrition brand, has for the first time released the “Allergen-Free 100+ Transparent List”, which can help select nutritional products for sensitive babies. With innovative technology, 100+ common food allergens are eliminated, including but not limited to eight common allergens such as seafood/shrimp shells, milk, eggs, and so on, as pointed out in the National Standard for Food Safety: General Principles for the Labeling of Prepackaged Foods (GB 7718-2011). The list covers common allergens that are mandatorily labeled in 12 countries and regions, such as China, Australia, and the United States, allowing cross-region families with sensitive babies to precisely target safe options and provide more scientific and effective nutritional solutions for sensitive babies.



Allergen-free 100+ Transparent List

By using the list, parents can conveniently screen nutritional supplements suitable for sensitive babies to reduce the risks caused by unknown allergens. For a long time, there are differences in allergen labeling in the industry. Witsbb’s transparent list provides a new way of thinking and direction for allergen labeling in the industry, which to a certain extent, prompts the progress of the industry in allergen labeling management.

Witsbb has been committed to providing safe nutritional products for sensitive babies. It has witnessed it’s development from being free from 8 common allergens at stage 1.0, to being free from 29 common food allergens at stage 2.0, and then to being free from 57 common food allergens at stage 3.0. Now, with the release of the Transparent List, Witsbb has officially entered the 4.0 stage.

“We understand that when choosing nutritional supplements for families with sensitive babies, it is important to avoid the risk of allergies while ensuring nutritional effectiveness,” said the relevant person in charge of Witsbb, “the release of the ‘Allergen Free 100+ Transparent List’ is precisely to enable parents to save their hearts and babies to feel at ease with more transparent information.” At present, the standardized development of the infant nutrition market is still under exploration. The practice of Witsbb can potentially provide a feasible reference model for the industry.

Witsbb “Allergy-free 100+ transparent list” Transparent Exclusion List:

https://www.witsbb.com.au/post/witsbb-allergen-free-100-transparent-exclusion-list