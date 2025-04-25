Xinhua Silk Road: 16th Potato Industry Development Conference held in E. China’s Tengzhou to promote industrial upgrading

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 16th Tengzhou Potato Industry Development Conference was held recently in Tengzhou, east China’s Shandong Province, with an aim of promoting industrial upgrading and tapping development potential.

As the largest dual-season potato production area in China, Shandong has propelled the industry forward through technological innovation and market-oriented strategies, fostering development toward scale, standardization, and branding. Tengzhou, as the core production area, boasts 700,000 mu of spring and autumn potato cultivation with an annual output of 2.6 million tonnes.

In recent years, Tengzhou has adopted a “big agriculture” philosophy to build a full industrial chain integrating production, processing, sales, and agri-tourism. The city is committed to becoming a trendsetter in China’s table potato sector.

During the conference, guests conducted field visits to variety demonstration plots, harvesting bases, and trading centers, and participated in thematic discussions on industry technologies and market trends. The achievements of Tengzhou’s potato industry received high praise from attendees.

Looking ahead, Tengzhou plans to use the conference as a platform to strengthen communication and foster mutually beneficial cooperation, transforming the “small potato” into a “big industry” and contributing to increased industry efficiency, higher farmer incomes, and agricultural development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/345366.html