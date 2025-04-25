ZERO BREEZE Partners with NASCAR Driver Patrick Emerling to Bring Cooling Innovation to the Track

LINCOLN, Ala., April 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ZERO BREEZE, a leader in portable air conditioning technology, is thrilled to announce its official partnership with Patrick Emerling, the accomplished NASCAR Xfinity Series driver. Both ZERO BREEZE and Emerling share a relentless pursuit of excellence in their respective fields—Emerling’s commitment to speed and precision on the racetrack and ZERO BREEZE’s dedication to pioneering innovative outdoor cooling solutions. Together, they represent a dynamic collaboration driven by a shared passion for high performance.



ZERO BREEZE Collaborates with NASCAR Driver Patrick Emerling

Unmatched Cooling Performance on and off the Track

Throughout this partnership, Emerling will utilize the Mark 3 Portable Air Conditioner (‘Mark 3’) in his racing operations, offering a firsthand look at its advanced cooling capabilities in the demanding world of motorsports. Whether on the racetrack, in the pit crew’s workspace, or in Emerling’s motorhome, the Mark 3 ensures drivers, teams, and crew members stay comfortable and focused during grueling race days. Its rapid cooling performance helps maintain peak efficiency and focus on race day, keeping everyone cool under pressure.

Patrick Emerling: A Champion of Speed and Precision

Patrick Emerling has earned numerous awards throughout his racing career, including multiple victories in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and a recent win at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway in 2025. Known for his consistency, strategic approach, and unwavering drive, Emerling’s passion for precision mirrors the ethos of ZERO BREEZE.

Emerling’s love for machinery and cutting-edge equipment goes beyond racing, making him the perfect partner for ZERO BREEZE—a brand that thrives on innovation. Just as Emerling pushes the limits of speed and concentration on the track, the Mark 3 pushes the boundaries of cooling performance, offering quick and powerful temperature reductions. With the ability to drop temperatures by 20°F within just 5 minutes, the Mark 3 is engineered to handle the scorching heat of tracks. On April 26 at the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Talladega Superspeedway, the Mark 3 will play a crucial role in helping Emerling and his team stay cool and focused, ensuring their peak performance.

ZERO BREEZE: The Future of Trackside Portable Cooling

While this marks ZERO BREEZE’s first official partnership with a NASCAR driver, the brand has already made its mark in motorsports. Previously, the Mark 2 Portable Air Conditioner was seen at summer race weekends, providing effective cooling for drivers and teams. Whether cooling a driver in the cockpit before the race or offering a refreshing break to the team after a long race, the Mark 2’s portability and battery-powered design made it a go-to solution for racing teams in need of quick, efficient cooling.

This year, the Mark 3 has been recognized as “Most Portable AC” by T3, a leading technology media outlet, thanks to its enhanced performance, portability, and ease of use. With a 5280 BTU cooling capacity—more than double that of its predecessor—the Mark 3 is set to elevate cooling efficiency to new heights. Emerling will now experience the Mark 3’s superior capabilities, ensuring that he remains comfortable and focused during race days.

Off the track, Emerling will also use the Mark 3 in his motorhome, ensuring that he stays cool and sharp throughout the weekend. His team will benefit from the Mark 3 in the pit and garage, ensuring a comfortable and productive environment where focus is key.

A Partnership That Bridges Speed and Comfort

Max Ma, the founder of ZERO BREEZE, states, “We’re incredibly excited to welcome Patrick Emerling to the ZERO BREEZE family. This partnership is not only a testament to our shared commitment to excellence but also an exciting opportunity to bring the power of cooling technology to the racetrack. Imagine the driver using the Mark 3 on the track, while fans in the camping areas are also using the Mark 3 in their tents, RVs, or vans for cooling, sharing in the speed, passion, and comfort.”

With an audience of 40,000-120,000 campers at every NASCAR race weekend, ZERO BREEZE is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of race fans looking for comfort and convenience while enjoying the race day excitement. Talladega’s legendary race weekend, attracting thousands of camping fans, will serve as the ideal debut for this collaboration, combining the thrill of racing with the cooling power of the Mark 3.

Join the Cool Revolution at the Track

With summer racing season heating up, there’s no better time to discover the cooling power of the ZERO BREEZE Mark 3. Whether you’re trackside, on the road in your motorhome, or venturing into the wild, the Mark 3 delivers portable comfort wherever your journey takes you.

As part of its ongoing partnership with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling, ZERO BREEZE is offering an exclusive $50 discount for new subscribers. Don’t miss this limited-time offer—available through April 30. Learn more and claim your discount at ZERO BREEZE online store.

About ZERO BREEZE

ZERO BREEZE is a leading provider of portable air conditioning solutions designed to handle extreme outdoor conditions. The Mark 3 is the most advanced portable air conditioner, offering high-efficiency cooling for outdoor enthusiasts, racers, campers, and professionals in demanding environments. Known for its portability, performance, and battery-powered feature, ZERO BREEZE continues to revolutionize the way people stay cool under pressure.