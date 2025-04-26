51Talk Online Education Group Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year of 2024

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — 51Talk Online Education Group (“51Talk” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 25, 2025.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.51talk.com/ as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@51talk.com.

