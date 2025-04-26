DETROIT, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ARBOR Technology, a leading provider of industrial-grade embedded computing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Automate 2025, taking place in Detroit, USA, from May 12–15. Located in Hall E, Booth #9126.



ARBOR Technology to Showcase Latest Automation Solutions at Automate 2025, Powering Machine Vision, AMR, and Smart Retail Applications

Engineered for advanced automation tasks, the FPC-5211 supports powerful edge computing for real-time data processing and AI inference. Ideal for machine vision and smart city applications, it handles data from multiple sources—LiDAR, industrial cameras, traffic sensors—with low latency and high efficiency. This platform recently earned the Best in Show award from Embedded Computing Design at Embedded World 2025.

Designed for flexible industrial deployment, the ARES-1983H series features a din-rail mount and EzIO modular I/O system, allowing customers to easily customize configurations for factory automation, process control, and machine interfacing.

ARBOR introduces the ARTS-1670 and SB-244-RPLU for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and automated guided vehicles (AGV). Engineered for performance and durability, these systems meet the rigorous demands of real-time navigation, sensor integration, and operational control in dynamic environments.

Built for real-time video and language model (VLM) applications, the AEC-6100 delivers top-tier AI performance at the edge. Ideal for smart surveillance, automated inspection, and robotics, it reduces latency and enhances on-site processing without compromising security.

Powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the IEC-3714 delivers 34 TOPS of AI performance in NUC size. It supports real-time video analytics for age, gender, and object recognition, enabling automated decision-making for promotions, restocking, and customer engagement.

With its MediaTek MT8781 processor and Android 14 OS, the Ruby 10 is built for mobility, featuring Wi-Fi 6E, 4G connectivity, and hot-swappable batteries for 24/7 operation. Designed for retail and logistics, it supports NFC payments, and has IP65 and 1.2m drop certifications for dependable performance in harsh environments.

ARBOR will also unveil its latest Computer-on-Module solution, offering exceptional computing scalability based on Intel’s Core Ultra and Arrow Lake platforms. These modules are optimized for embedded applications requiring compact, high-performance solutions with broad customization options.

Stanley, General Manager of ARBOR Solution, commented: “We are proud to return to Automate 2025 with a strong lineup of automation-focused solutions. Our innovations not only address the needs of traditional industrial applications but also support emerging technologies like AI and edge computing.”

Automate 2025

Detroit, Huntington Place

May 12-15

Hall E – #9126