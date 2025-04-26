Construction Industry Embraces AI Revolution at Glodon AEC Connect Day 2025 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artificial intelligence (AI) took center stage as more than 700 professionals from the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors gathered for the annual AEC Connect Day. The event, hosted in Malaysia on 24 April by Glodon, a leading digital building platform service provider, featured key government officials from the Ministry of Works, Public Works Department, CIDB Malaysia, the National Artificial Intelligence Office (NAIO) under the Ministry of Digital, and the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI), as well as representatives from the Malaysian BIM Association and other notable industry groups.

Established in 2018, AEC Connect Day has evolved into a premier regional forum spanning Southeast Asia and the Middle East, offering a vital platform for industry leaders, innovators and experts to connect, exchange insights, share impactful customer success stories, and explore the latest advancements shaping the future of digital construction.

This year’s event, themed “The AI-Powered Future,” highlighted the growing integration of AI and digital tools across the construction industry. A key focus was placed on Malaysia’s progress in implementing Building Information Modeling (BIM) and AI-powered solutions, showcasing the nation’s commitment to digital transformation in the built environment.

YBhg. Dato’ Mohd Sakeri Bin Abdul Kadir, Deputy Secretary General (Policy and Development) of the Ministry of Works of Malaysia, emphasized the government’s commitment to digital transformation in the AEC industry, noting that implementation is no longer optional – it is essential for enhancing competitiveness, profitability, and sustainability across the entire construction value chain. He also stressed the importance of partnerships with technology providers from the private sector like Glodon to unlock the full potential of digitalization within Malaysia’s construction ecosystem.

Dr. Yuan Zhenggang, Chairman and President of Glodon Company Limited, opened the event by emphasizing the urgency for digital evolution in construction: “The construction sector is at a pivotal moment, the wave of digitalization and AI is reshaping the entire lifecycle of the built environment—from design and construction to operations—ushering in a shift from experience-driven to data-driven practices.”

A keynote presentation from Sr Dr. Nazirul Fariq, Product and Growth Strategy Director of Glodon Asia International, showcasing the latest development of AI in the built environment. He introduced Glodon’s AI large model AecGPT and other AI-powered products such as Concetto and Zplan, which encompasses seven key areas, including planning, design, transaction, cost management, construction, operations, and comprehensive management.

The event also marked the official launch of Glodon Gsite, a centralized and integrated digital platform that helps construction contractors streamline stakeholders’ collaboration, boost efficiency, reduce costs and risks, and gain competitive advantages.

Additionally, Glodon unveiled major upgrades to its Cubicost 5D BIM Digital Cost Management Solutions, representing a significant leap in AI-powered integrated cost management capabilities.

With AEC Connect Day 2025 in Malaysia concluding on a high note, Glodon reaffirms its commitment to expanding its AI-powered solution offerings and deepening regional empowerment initiatives across Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

For more information, please visit: https://asia.glodon.com/