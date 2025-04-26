Here Are the Highlights from the Exciting Golo Mori Jazz 2025!

LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exploring the natural beauty of Indonesia is truly an endless adventure. Stretching from Sabang to Merauke, the country is graced with a myriad of breathtaking natural tourist destinations that captivate the eyes. Take East Nusa Tenggara, for instance. As soon as you arrive, you’ll encounter a diverse range of stunning attractions, such as Kelimutu Lake, Padar Island, Pink Beach, Komodo National Park, and many others.



Jazz in Harmony with Stunning Natural Views and Cultural Performances!

Earlier this April, the region played host to the International Golo Mori Jazz 2025, a music event that combined world-class jazz performances with the backdrop of extraordinary natural surroundings. For those who missed it, here are some key highlights from the event.

1. A Debut Event with 648 Attendees at Golo Mori Convention Center

Originally scheduled for November 16, 2024, the event was postponed due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores. It was eventually held on April 12, 2025, at the Golo Mori Convention Center in Komodo District, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

Despite being its debut event, the International Golo Mori Jazz 2025 drew significant attention. Organized by the experienced team behind Jazz Gunung Indonesia—renowned for their outdoor jazz concerts—the event successfully attracted a large audience.

According to data shared by InJourney Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) via its official Instagram account on April 22, 2025, the event welcomed 648 visitors. This strong attendance reflects a growing public interest in jazz music.

The concert adopted an intimate format, creating a close and engaging atmosphere between performers and the audience. The setting further enhanced the experience, with the event taking place from 17:00 to 21:00 WITA, allowing attendees to enjoy sunset views and a full moon surrounded by coastal and hillside scenery.

2. Star-Studded Lineup That Had the Crowd Singing Along

With the theme “Jazz from the East, Exotic”, the event featured performances from prominent Indonesian and regional artists including Andien, Maliq & D’Essentials, Sheila Majid, and a special orchestral performance by Tohpati.

The event opened with a high-energy set by Maliq & D’Essentials, who performed a string of their popular songs such as Senja Teduh Pelita, Kita Bikin Romantis, Dia, Himalaya, and Untitled.

This was followed by a performance from vocalist Andien, who sang classic tracks by the late Titiek Puspa (Kupu-Kupu Malam and Bimbi) as well as her own well-known songs including Gemintang, Moving On, Sahabat Setia, and Milikmu Selalu. She closed her performance by collaborating with Malaysian jazz icon Sheila Majid for a duet of Chrisye’s Aku Cinta Dia.

3. Incorporating Local Culture through Traditional Dance

The International Golo Mori Jazz 2025 event on April 12, 2025, was truly special. The organizers included traditional dance performances from the Manggarai region of East Nusa Tenggara. These energetic and expressive dances were brought to life by Tate Kind Art, accompanied by the musical talents of Gema Nusa Project.

Not wanting to miss the moment, visitors watching the traditional dance performances were seen capturing the scenes with their favorite cell phone cameras and digital cameras. Every now and then, the sound of applause from the audience echoed, a clear sign that they were truly enjoying the show.

After the International Golo Mori Jazz 2025 Experience, Make Time to Visit These 3 Leading Event Spots in Labuan Bajo

1. The Golo Mori Area

Labuan Bajo’s breathtaking beauty is comparable to the natural wonders found anywhere across the globe. In 2019, President Joko Widodo recognized this by naming Labuan Bajo as a Super Priority Tourism Destination (DPSP). It’s important to note that Labuan Bajo is not the sole destination in this esteemed category. Other remarkable locations, such as Borobudur, Mandalika, Lake Toba, and Likupang, are also included.

When discussing Labuan Bajo, a noteworthy tourist destination currently under development is the Golo Mori area. Officially opened in 2023 by the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises, Erick Thohir, the Golo Mori area is situated in Golo Mori Village, West Manggarai Regency, East Nusa Tenggara. It has been specifically designed to accommodate international MICE (Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition) activities. Notable events that have already taken place in the Golo Mori Area include the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 and the International Golo Mori Jazz Festival 2025.

For photography enthusiasts, this area is ideal, offering several highly Instagrammable spots. The best times to visit are in the morning and afternoon. If you plan to visit, remember to bring sunblock, sunglasses, and a hat to stay comfortable under the sun.

2. Waterfront Marina Labuan Bajo

Another must-visit destination, in addition to The Golo Mori Area, is the Waterfront Marina Labuan Bajo. Inaugurated by President Joko Widodo on July 21, 2022, this site has become a prominent venue for cultural and national events, including the Golo Koe Festival and the Labuan Bajo Maritime Festival. Its spacious grounds are often used for large-scale gatherings, including Eid prayers.

3. Parapuar Nature Tourism Area

In the Manggarai language, “Parapuar” translates to “forest gate.” This region is surrounded by the villages of Golo Bilas, Gorontalo, and Wae Kelambu, all situated in the Komodo District of West Manggarai Regency.

Although the Parapuar nature tourism area has not officially opened yet, it appears poised to become an alternative tourist destination for people planning to visit Labuan Bajo.

Spanning 400 hectares, the Parapuar nature tourism area is overseen by the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Indonesia in partnership with the Labuan Bajo Flores Authority Implementing Agency (BPOLBF). This area is under significant development to establish itself as a new landmark for Labuan Bajo. Visitors can indulge in a variety of engaging activities designed to create unforgettable experiences. These include jogging on designated trails, practicing yoga and meditation, and experiencing the beauty of nature through glamping tourism, among many other exciting options.

To stay updated on tourist destinations, events, and all the interesting facts about them, be sure to check out the event.indonesia.travelwebsite! Let’s enjoy your vacation #DiIndonesiaAja and explore the rich cultural diversity while supporting Indonesia’s economic growth.