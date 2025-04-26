Meizu Dazzled at Geely Global Intelligent Mobility Expo, Showcasing the Appeal of Its Integrated AI Ecosystem in the World

HANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Meizu participated in the Geely Global Intelligent Mobility Expo on April 25, 2025. Meizu set up an exhibition booth at the Geely Building Plaza in Hangzhou and delivered a keynote speech during the workshop session, introducing its smartphones, AR smart glasses, smart cockpit and other products to global consumers and demonstrating the appeal of its integrated AI ecosystem in the world.

As a key part of Geely’s promotion campaigns for Auto Shanghai 2025, the Geely Global Intelligent Mobility Expo attracted over 400 guests. Through diverse interactive activities, the event showcased Geely’s cutting-edge achievements and its ecosystem strategy in the smart mobility sector.

At Meizu’s booth, smartphones and wearable devices designed for overseas markets drew significant attention. Several foreign journalists experienced products such as AR smart glasses, showing particular interest in StarV View and StarV Air2. StarV View, utilizing a BirdBath solution, offers users an immersive 188-inch virtual screen equivalent to a 6-meter viewing distance, enabling on-the-go immersive entertainment. It is also the only smart glasses in its price range featuring 0-600° myopia adjustment. During a recent Dubai launch event, local attendees excitedly pointed at the StarV View and exclaimed, “I have to buy this!”

The StarV Air2 also attracted the attention of foreign journalists. When witnessing real-time translation of Chinese presentations into English displayed directly on the glasses, many guests exclaimed “Amazing!” and captured the amazing moment on camera. Currently supporting 14 languages for bidirectional translation, StarV Air2’s “multilingual AI-powered real-time translation” feature has been used for over 390,000 hours, accompanying users to travel across more than 30 countries and regions. It facilitates seamless communication in business meetings and travel.

Beyond translation, StarV Air2 integrates functions like teleprompter, AR navigation, meeting assistance, music, etc. Its voice-to-text feature also bridges communication gaps for hearing-impaired users by converting speech into text in real time.

During the workshop, Peng Bo, Meizu’s Product Director, delivered a keynote speech titled “Empowering Smart Glasses: How AI Technology Drives Innovation and Practical Applications”. Peng Bo emphasized that AI-enabled smart glasses extend human senses, transforming them into versatile terminals integrated into daily life, and smart glasses may emerge as the next-generation personal computing devices and AI terminals to unlock a huge market worth hundreds of billions of yuan. Moving forward, Meizu will continue innovating AR smart glasses by enhancing product performance and battery life through AI integration, while collaborating with more partners to expand application scenarios of AR smart glasses.

Meizu’s booth epitomized its accelerating global expansion. Starting from product development, Meizu has defined products to meet the requirements of users from different countries and regions to support its globalization. These products have been recognized and welcomed by overseas users. With its overseas footprint expanding, Meizu’s ecosystem products have been sold in many countries and regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe, and cars equipped with Flyme Auto have been exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions. Meizu’s overseas AI ecosystem products integrating “people, cars, and homes” have taken shape.

Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

In 2025, Meizu is advancing its globalization strategy, partnering with Geely to host new product launch and interaction events in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia, the UAE, and other countries. In the future, Meizu will hold more than 10 product events overseas to launch more new products for the global market, and build ecological experience stores presenting smartphones, cars, and glasses overseas. Meizu will also work with Geely to build a premium tech ecosystem brand to export products, technologies, and ecosystems, showcasing the appeal of integrated AI ecosystem to more overseas users.