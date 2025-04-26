Petal Ads Hosts “Think Tank 2025” Seminar in Japan to Empower Japanese Companies’ Global Expansion

TOKYO, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Petal Ads, Huawei’s leading global mobile advertising platform, today successfully hosted the “Think Tank 2025” seminar in Japan. The event convened prominent brands and domestic agencies from the travel, beauty, luxury goods and lifestyle services sectors to showcase Huawei’s all-scenario intelligent advertising solutions built on the HarmonyOS ecosystem, offering Japanese enterprises fresh digital-marketing strategies for entering the Chinese and wider global markets.

As a technology company deeply rooted in Japan for nearly two decades, Huawei leverages its global ecosystem and the innovation of HarmonyOS to continuously empower partners’ digital transformation. “Through in-depth local insights, we have built an intelligent advertising platform that connects global users,” said Zhou Rong, Director of Asia-Pacific Ecosystem Development and Operations at Huawei Consumer Business Group. “Petal Ads’ unique all-scenario solutions not only precisely reach segmented audiences but also help Japanese brands unlock commercial value in cross-cultural communication.”

At the seminar, Yang Yang, Global Marketing Director of Huawei Ads, presented an integrated marketing strategy within the HarmonyOS ecosystem. Syaliza Abd Aziz, Japan representative of the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, discussed her organization’s strategic partnership with Petal Ads on Visit Malaysia 2026. Colin Duan, Chief Product Officer of third-party data firm QuestMobile, used detailed analytics to decode Chinese internet users’ consumption patterns in travel, beauty and other industries, providing decision-making insights for Japanese companies’ local-market campaigns. Fukuzumi Ryo, co-founder of leading Japanese ad agency Unbot, shared multiple success stories on site, demonstrating Petal Ads’ technical strengths in precise customer acquisition and performance conversion in Japan.

The upgraded “Think Tank 2025” marks a significant milestone in Petal Ads’ globalization strategy. With three core advantages—intelligent ad technology, a premium global user base and customizable all-scenario solutions—the platform now delivers monetization services to 53,000 apps across more than 200 industries worldwide. Looking ahead, Petal Ads will deepen strategic collaborations with its Japanese partners and continue to foster more high-quality brands’ international growth through an innovative digital-marketing ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

About Petal Ads

Petal Ads is Huawei Terminal Cloud Services’ global commercial-service platform, dedicated to providing advertisers and developers with intelligent marketing and traffic-monetization solutions. As of March 2023, the platform spans over 200 industry verticals and operates in more than 170 countries and regions, continually empowering partners’ commercial growth and brand enhancement via HarmonyOS’s all-scenario intelligent distribution capabilities.