The New DePin: OKZOO’s Environmental AIoT Machine Network Leads New Tech Trend

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The “new DePin” (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) trend is arising, as OKZOO’s AIoT devices see explosive growth and traction.

AIoT is short for AI combined with Internet of Things (AIoT), a new category that bridges physical hardware with decentralized network. OKZOO uses AIoT devices to gather environmental data such as noise pollution, air pollution, CO2 levels, and humidity.

OKZOO has already seen massive adoption with 12 million ecosystem users, primarily through its virtual AI pet apps OKZOO V1 and V2.

How AI Pets and Portal Devices Collect Environmental Data

OKZOO’s development began with an intriguing hypothesis: could engaging pet applications serve as the foundation for sophisticated real-world AIoT networks? The team systematically validated this concept through strategic platform iterations.

Their V1 release, a straightforward pet simulator, attracted 7 million users, demonstrating that emotional connections remain powerful in today’s digital landscape. Following this achievement, V2 introduced AI-powered pets capable of learning and evolution, gaining 700,000 users within its initial month.

This validated market traction led to the creation of the P-mini —a compact AIoT device that integrates digital pets with environmental monitoring technology. The P-mini o1 incorporates both sensor technology and an interactive AI companion that reacts to environmental conditions, enabling digital pets to exist in contexts beyond traditional screens.

Traditional environmental monitoring faces significant challenges: data sparsity, lack of real-time granularity, and verification difficulties. Government sensors provide only generalized data that misses hyperlocal variations in air quality, noise pollution, and other environmental factors that directly impact daily life.

This creates blind spots in urban environments where pollution levels can vary dramatically between neighborhoods or even streets.

The P-mini addresses these gaps by creating a grassroots network of sensors collecting street-level data. What sets OKZOO apart from conventional DePin networks is its innovative approach to user engagement. Rather than relying solely on financial incentives, the P-mini integrates virtual pets that respond to environmental surroundings, transforming data collection into an interactive, emotional experience.

In-House Manufacturing Capabilities

A key competitive advantage for OKZOO lies in its in-house manufacturing capabilities. Unlike many projects that rely on third-party manufacturers, OKZOO controls its hardware production process, ensuring scalability, quality control, and faster iteration based on user feedback. This vertical integration allows for rapid adaptation to market demands and technological advances.

The ecosystem operates on an incentive model that rewards users for running P-mini devices and contributing environmental data. These contributions establish a comprehensive database powering sophisticated AI applications ranging from customized health guidance to urban planning solutions.

As environmental awareness becomes increasingly important, OKZOO positions itself at the intersection of utility and engagement. By making data collection enjoyable through pet companions, the project creates sustainable user participation while addressing real environmental monitoring needs.

For a market seeking practical applications, OKZOO’s unique positioning across AI, environmental monitoring, and hardware manufacturing presents a compelling vision for addressing real-world challenges while creating engaging user experiences.

