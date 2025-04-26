Webull Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Year Ended December 31, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Webull’s website at https://www.webullcorp.com/investor-relations/sec or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders and holders of Webull’s securities may request a hard copy of the Webull’s annual report on Form 20-F containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Webull at 200 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716.

For enquiries, please contact:

ir@webullcorp.com

About Webull

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL) owns and operates Webull, a leading digital investment platform built on next-generation global infrastructure. Through its global network of licensed brokerages, Webull offers investment services in 14 markets across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Webull serves more than 23 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.