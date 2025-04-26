Zepp Health Corporation Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F

MILPITAS, Calif., April 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zepp Health Corporation (“Zepp Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEPP), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the full year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.zepp.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@zepp.com.

About Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) is a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowering users to live their healthiest lives by optimizing their health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its leading consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity and Zepp Aura. Powered by its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors and data algorithms, Zepp delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. To date, Zepp has shipped over 200 million units, and its products are available in more than 90 countries and regions. Founded in 2013 as Huami Corp., the Company changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021 to emphasize its health focus with a name that resonates across languages and cultures globally. Zepp has team members and offices across globe, especially in Europe and USA regions.

