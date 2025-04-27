Appotronics Debuts Full-Vehicle Optical System at Shanghai Auto Show

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Auto Shanghai 2025, Appotronics (688007.SH), the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology, unveiled its groundbreaking Lingjing Intelligent Automotive Optical System – a comprehensive solution enabling dynamic projections on any vehicle surface, both interior and exterior, including windshields, dashboards, seats, and windows. The system delivers high-luminance lighting and interactive displays, transforming vehicles into responsive ‘digital emotional spaces’ that adapt to occupants’ needs in real time.

The system spans seven key application scenarios, redefining in-vehicle functionality and user experience:

Artistic ambient lighting ,

, Rear-seat entertainment with privacy-preserving large-screen projection,

with privacy-preserving large-screen projection, Dynamic pathway lighting that conveys mood and context,

that conveys mood and context, Boundary-free interactive displays on smart surfaces,

on smart surfaces, Side window interfaces for human-vehicle interaction,

for human-vehicle interaction, ALL-in-ONE laser smart headlights combining illumination and display capabilities.

Yu Xin, Vice President of Appotronics, highlighted the company’s evolution in automotive innovation: “We’re moving beyond just supplying hardware to co-creating smart mobility experiences. By sharing our core technology platform, we’re collaborating with carmakers and developers to unlock new ways AI and optical tech can work together. Our goal is to turn cars from simple transport into ‘digital emotional spaces’—where every journey is tailored to its occupants, powered by AI and advanced laser tech.” This vision is already taking shape, with 13 active development orders underscoring Appotronics’ momentum in next-gen automotive optics.

Visitors can experience the technology firsthand at Hall 2.2H | Booth 2BA032 (National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai) through May 2.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for cinemas, vehicles, and homes to AR glasses, Appotronics’ cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.appotronics.com/

Media Contact

Ma Chunli

machunli@appotronics.com