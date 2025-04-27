Desay SV Reshapes the New Ecosystem of Smart Mobility

SHANGHAI, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On April 22, Desay SV unveiled 2030 development strategy, new mission and vision under the theme “Unlimited Intelligence”. The company simultaneously showcased Smart Solution 3.0, an AI-driven smart mobility solution designed for future transportation.

To be A New Paradigm

Following driver-assistance technologies are becoming increasingly widespread, high level driver-assistant from optional to must be for the industry. However, the industry still faces significant hurdles, including complex development processes, suboptimal user experience, weak value perception, and challenges in development turning into mass production.



Chairman of Desay SV Gao Dapeng

Gao Dapeng emphasized that only a new paradigm can cross the industry’s chasm. Over the past five years, Desay SV has achieved a 34% CAGR in R&D investment, established 12 global R&D centers, and built a 4,200-strong engineering team. Desay SV has undergone a remarkable transformation from a technology reserve to a scaled application and a leader in the industry. This journey has been characterized by a relentless reinvention of outdated frameworks, systems, and models.

In discussing future challenges, Gao Dapeng, Chairman of Desay SV, outlined Desay SV core value proposition: open for collaboration, insist on full-stack capability, and rapid implementation. Guided by the mission of “Creating Safe, Delightful and Sustainable Mobility” and the vision of “Smarter Mobility for All,” the company will expand technological capabilities, broaden ecosystem partnerships, and shape next-gen mobility solutions.

Enhancing the Full-Stack Capability for Continuous Advancement

Currently, 1 out of every 3 vehicles in China is equipped with Desay SV products and solutions – the market penetration driven by the company’s R&D innovation and ecosystem-building capabilities. With nearly four decades of technological dedication, Desay SV insists on shaping the underlying architecture with innovative synergies and achieving full-stack expertise in both hardware and software.

Addressing challenges including ill-defined user demands, complex industry collaboration, and escalating innovation costs in the AI era, Desay SV CEO Xu Jian presented a three-year solution termed “One Architecture + Three Businesses + Three Commitments”. The “One Architecture” is the integrated architecture covering the vehicle, road, and cloud; the “Three Businesses” represent the technological upgrades of the intelligent cabin, intelligent driving, and connected service. The “Three Commitments” encompass sustained investment in all-domain capability, multi-modal integration across value chains for ecosystem advancement, collaboration across R&D-to-manufacturing value chains to strengthen the industrial ecosystem and human-centric commitments to deliver all-encompassing intelligent mobility ecosystems.



Desay SV CEO Xu Jian

Xu Jian emphasized that the AI variable will accelerate intelligent vehicle adoption. Desay SV maintains a triple-phase development cadence – mass production, pre-research, and technology reserves – to continuously roll out innovative products and technology solutions tailored to future mobility demands. While executing these foundational solutions, we’re exploring optimized and potential pathways for the future.

Crafting the Mobile Embodied Agent–Smart Solution 3.0

The release of “Desay SV Mobility Trends Analysis Report in the AI Era” provided cutting-edge insights. The report conducts an in-depth analysis of user profiles in the AI era, proposing six trends. The debut of Smart Solution 3.0 represents the systematic implementation of these AI mobility future trends.

Driven by AI advancements, Smart Solution 3.0 integrates over 150 cutting-edge technologies spanning spatial computing, neural augmentation, and ambient stealth intelligence. Through four innovative scenarios—Verdant Forest, Hyper Sense Activation, Sentinel Care and Comfort Mode—the system displays a human-vehicle-environment ecosystem characterized by multi-sensory interaction, deep emotional resonance, real-time biometric tracking, and context-aware risk prediction. This technological convergence promotes the accelerated evolution of intelligent vehicles into Mobile Embodied Agents.



Desay SV Senior Vice-President Huang Li

In the AI-empowered mobility era, Desay SV will harness engineering prowess, cost-optimized solutions, and open ecosystem architecture to forge safe, delightful, and sustainable mobility experiences, advancing the vision of “Smarter Mobility for All” to catalyze the golden age of assisted driving systems.

About Desay SV

Desay SV (002920.SZ) is a leading mobility technology company with R&D and service branches in Germany, Japan, Singapore, Spain, USA, etc. The company focuses on efficiently integrating smart cabin, smart drive, and smart service. Relying on 39 years of accumulation, Desay SV has excelled in R&D, design, quality management, and intelligent manufacturing. Desay SV’s continuous innovation and comprehensive capabilities earn the long-term trust of global customers, including Chery, Geely, SAIC, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, etc., and have helped it rank 74th in the Automotive News 2024 top 100 global auto parts suppliers. For more information, please visit Desay SV online at www.desaysv.com or follow us on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/13690363