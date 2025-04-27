EVE Energy Made a Stunning Appearance at Solartech Indonesia 2025, Supporting Indonesia’s Energy Transformation with Comprehensive Energy Storage Solutions

WUHAN, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From April 23 to 25, 2025, Solartech Indonesia 2025 was grandly held in Jakarta, Indonesia. EVE Energy made a stunning appearance with its full range of energy storage solutions, injecting fresh momentum into Indonesia’s solar energy development.

As one of the largest economies in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has a huge demand in the solar photovoltaic market. The Indonesian government plans to achieve 23% renewable energy supply by 2025 and a higher proportion by 2050. Energy storage will play a pivotal role in integrating renewable energy and facilitating local power generation and clean energy development.

Mr. Giant Leads Innovation, Injecting Vitality into the Large-Scale Energy Storage Market

To address the challenges posed by Indonesia’s relatively weak power grid infrastructure and unstable power supply, EVE Energy has leveraged its innovation in energy storage technology to launch the Mr. Giant energy storage system. Being more efficient, simple, and safe, the system can enhance the power grid’s stability and reliability.

The Mr. Giant energy storage system features the 628Ah ultra-large-capacity cell, Mr. Big. Through innovative current collection design, it resolves the excessive heating in large cells. Under 0.25P and 25°C environmental testing conditions, the system has achieved an energy efficiency of over 95.5%. Incorporating the AS9100D Aerospace Quality Management System standard alongside “X-ray Inspector” technology and AI intelligent monitoring, the system ensures comprehensive safety protection, provides a reliable guarantee for the stability of Indonesia’s power grid, and leads the industry toward safer and smarter development.

New Residential ESS Products Made Their Overseas Debut, Advancing the Development of Distributed Energy

To address the electricity demand in remote areas and islands across Indonesia, EVE Energy launched its 10 kWh wall-mounted residential ESS system and 25 kWh high-voltage stackable residential ESS system overseas for the first time. These solutions could resolve power supply shortages and help users utilize self-generated electricity.

The 10 kWh wall-mounted residential ESS system features a concealed interface design, blending aesthetics and technology seamlessly to meet the aesthetic and practical needs of residential users. With its architecture design, the product supports up to 32 parallel systems, enabling flexible capacity expansion. Additionally, users can switch seamlessly between the Bluetooth and WiFi dual modes via APP for real-time battery status tracking and customized electricity management as well as operations and maintenance. The 25 kWh high-voltage stackable residential ESS system boasts a compact footprint, large capacity, and enhanced safety, making it suitable for scenarios with greater power consumption. Its stackable design ensures easier installation and more flexible application.

As a world-leading lithium battery enterprise, EVE Energy will continue to deepen its global strategic layout, cling to technology and product innovation, and facilitate Indonesia’s renewable energy development through high-performance and highly reliable energy storage products and solutions, thereby contributing to global sustainable development.