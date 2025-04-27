Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Power empowerment local industry development

LINXIA, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Ma Xiangwei and Huang Zhiqiang, employees of the Daban Power Supply Station of State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company, were operating drones to inspect the 10 kV Tangwang line. The drone buzzed, and the current data on the display screen was jumping in real time, witnessing the transformation of this “first village of apricot blossoms in Longshang”.

While ensuring the power supply, Ma Xiangwei and Huang Zhiqiang also assisted the customer in carefully inspecting the power supply line of the defrosting machine to ensure its normal operation. “After the power grid transformation, the power supply is stable and reliable, and our production is more confident!” “In the intelligent sorting workshop in Maxiang Village, Tangwang Town, the person in charge of the cooperative said.

In recent years, in order to fully support the local economic and social development, State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company has taken the transformation and upgrading of the power grid as the focus, injecting “electric power” into the local economy. As of now, State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company has built and renovated 24 kilometers of 35 kV lines and 29.88 kilometers of 10 kV lines for Tangwang Xinghua Industry, and added 6 distribution transformers. The power supply reliability has increased to 99.93%, effectively ensuring the local economic and social development electricity demand.