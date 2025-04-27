UnionPay International Partners with HFC Bank for First Local ATM Acceptance in Fiji Driving Financial Inclusion

SUVA, Fiji, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, UnionPay International announced that its card is now accepted at ATMs operated by HFC Bank, Fiji’s only 100% locally owned commercial bank. HFC Bank has officially launched UnionPay card acceptance at its ATMs, becoming the first domestic financial institution in the country to partner with UnionPay International.

This milestone collaboration expands UnionPay card ATM coverage in Fiji to an impressive 96%, signaling a significant leap forward in the localization of UnionPay International ‘s services in the South Pacific and injecting fresh momentum into the development of inclusive financial services in the region.

HFC Bank was established as a fully-fledged commercial bank in 2014, the bank is dedicated to becoming Fiji’s bank of choice by providing innovative, competitively priced financial solutions designed to improve customer wellbeing, create wealth for future generations, and contribute to the nation’s economic development.

The partnership between HFC Bank and UnionPay International is not only a technical upgrade—it is a strategic step toward empowering local institutions and advancing financial inclusivity in Fiji.

UnionPay International first entered the Fijian market in September 2010, making Fiji the first South Pacific nation to accept UnionPay cards. Today, 99% of POS terminals and 96 % of ATMs in the country accept UnionPay, with broad acceptance across hotels, supermarkets, duty-free shops, restaurants, and the tourism sector. Mobile payments via UnionPay App are also widely supported.

Prior to this new collaboration, UnionPay International’s local partnerships were primarily with international banks.

The new alliance with HFC Bank highlights UnionPay International’s commitment to deepening localization by working closely with local institutions to build a more inclusive and resilient payment ecosystem.

As UnionPay International’s footprint continues to grow, its focus remains clear: building accessible, inclusive, and innovative financial solutions that benefit local communities and global travelers alike.

About HFC Bank

HFC Bank is Fiji’s only locally owned commercial bank, committed to delivering personalized and innovative financial services that exceed customer expectations. With a strong foundation in governance and ethical practices, the bank offers a full range of competitively priced financial products that aim to improve customer wellbeing, create long-term value, and support national economic development. HFC Bank upholds values of humility, excellence, accountability, respect, and trust, and is dedicated to serving individuals, families, and businesses across Fiji with integrity and care.

About UnionPay International

With more than 260 million UnionPay cards issued in 83 countries and regions outside the Chinese Mainland, UnionPay International is committed to enhancing the online payment experience for its global cardholders. Accepted in 183 countries and regions, UnionPay International offers high-quality, cost-effective, and secure cross-border payment services to the world’s largest cardholder base, while delivering convenient local support to a growing network of international users and merchants. For more information, please visit: https://www.unionpayintl.com/