Everest Medicines Announces the “B” Marker Removal from Company’s Stock Code, Effective May 2, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative therapeutics, today announced that the “B” marker will cease to be affixed to the Company’s stock short name, effective May 2, 2025. The removal of “B” marker was granted by The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) on April 22, 2025.

Everest Medicines was listed on the Stock Exchange in October 2020. Over the past three years, Everest has established and continuously deepened its “Dual-Engine” strategy. Evolving from an initial license-in model, the Company has developed a balanced approach that integrates in-house discovery with global partnerships and in-licensing, with a focus on high-value areas and the development of first-in-class or best-in-class assets. With global rights to EVER001, the Company will actively explore partnership opportunities to leverage international expertise and optimize commercial value, while further enhancing its global visibility and market presence. Everest will utilize its efficient commercial platform to solidify its leadership in key therapeutic areas, advance innovation on its mRNA platform, and strive to become a leading biopharma in the Asia-Pacific region by 2030.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company’s core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.