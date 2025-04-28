HANOI, Vietnam, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from china-asean-media.com.



Guangxi Environmental Protection Industry Investment Group Shines at the Vietnam-China-ASEAN Energy Expo 2025

On April 24, 2025, the Vietnam-China-ASEAN Energy Expo 2025 grandly opened at the International Center for Exhibition in Hanoi, Vietnam.

As a leading enterprise in Guangxi’s environmental protection industry, Guangxi Environmental Protection Industry Investment Group, together with Guangxi Guineng Power Reserve Corporation and Guangxi Jingfei Energy Corporation, formed the “Guangxi Environment Protection Delegation” to make an eye-catching appearance at the event. They actively participated in this international gathering, injecting strong momentum into regional green energy development.

The booth of the delegation prominently showcased cutting-edge technologies and innovation achievements in green energy, technological innovation, artificial intelligence, and photovoltaic components. Among the highlights, the Zero-Carbon Industrial Demonstration Park presented new ideas for industrial green transformation through innovative energy recycling models, low-carbon technologies, and AI-driven operation and maintenance systems. Meanwhile, the China-ASEAN Smart Platform for Building Energy and Carbon Emissions leveraged the integration of “AI + Internet of Things” to offer personalized energy-saving solutions.

During the expo, Guangxi’s environmental protection enterprises signed Memorandums of Understanding and Strategic Cooperation Agreements with the Vietnam Energy Association and the Vietnam Automation Association. They also organized “Green Encounters” volunteer activities, facilitating the exchange and sharing of environmental protection concepts between Chinese and Vietnamese participants through on-site explanations and interactive experiences.