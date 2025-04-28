‘Human Zoo?’ Chiang Mai Cafe Ignites Debate Across Social Media

A café in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, has stirred heated debate on Thai social media after a doctor posted a photo of herself visiting the venue, located inside a functioning tobacco sorting factory.

In her caption, the doctor described the café, identified as Y…CNX, as a place where visitors can “experience local life” while sipping drinks and watching workers sort tobacco leaves. She called it part of an “urgent black-and-white mission” in Chiang Mai.

The post quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions. Some praised the café as offering a unique cultural experience, while others criticized it as a “human zoo,” accusing it of turning labor into spectacle and highlighting class divides.

Critics argued that watching people work for entertainment is demeaning and exploitative. Defenders countered that the concept honors traditional work and allows younger generations to learn about local industries.

In response to the backlash, the doctor stood by her post. In a comment, she wrote:

“I disagree with the term ‘human zoo’—it reflects shallow, generalized thinking. It’s disrespectful to the workers, who have honor and dignity. We should be grateful they’re willing to share their way of life with others.”

The café’s owners also issued a statement explaining that the space is part of a family-run tobacco factory, with roots going back to the founder’s grandfather. They emphasized that the goal was not to exploit workers, but to preserve and share local heritage.

“The workers you see here are skilled professionals doing real seasonal work, from January to May, with fair wages,” the owners said. “This café was created not for entertainment, but as a place to learn about meaningful occupations and honor the dignity of those who do them.”

The controversy has sparked broader discussion about the line between cultural appreciation and exploitation in tourism, and whether well-meaning intentions are enough to justify uncomfortable optics.