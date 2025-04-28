iFLYTEK Debuts On-Prem LLM All-in-One Solution at GITEX ASIA 2025

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2025 – On April 23, at the inaugural GITEX ASIA 2025 in Singapore, iFLYTEK made a grand entrance by unveiling its On-Prem LLM All-in-One Solution to global acclaim. This turnkey appliance is meticulously engineered for enterprises that demand robust levels of data sovereignty and bespoke AI capabilities, enabling organizations to train, fine-tune, and deploy large language models entirely within their own secured networks, without reliance on external cloud services.

Responding to enterprises’ need for both stringent data privacy and seamless customization, iFLYTEK’s On-Prem LLM All-in-One Solution seamlessly integrates advanced hardware with a full-stack model-training platform. All compute and data management are fully contained within a secure on-premises environment, while multiple leading LLMs can be centrally deployed and orchestrated via an integrated pipeline that accelerates data preprocessing and model fine-tuning. Featuring dual-engine support—high-throughput Spark and precision-focused DeepSeek—the solution offers enterprises flexible retrieval and inference strategies, delivering low-latency responsiveness and consistently high accuracy even in the most security-sensitive sectors such as government, finance, and telecommunications.

In addition to its flagship private-model offering, iFLYTEK showcased a constellation of AI-driven applications that exemplify the breadth of its intelligent ecosystem. Spark Insight leverages advanced speech analytics and large-model reasoning to score service dialogues, classify customer intent and sentiment, and flag potential risks, thereby empowering enterprises to refine operational excellence. Spark GuideX brings a virtual avatar to life through multimodal interaction combined with LLM technology, delivering intelligent narration, dynamic Q&A, and live demonstrations that transform exhibitions and corporate briefings into immersive experiences. Within the hospitality domain, Spark WallEX fuses large-model intelligence with guest-control systems via a unified display, orchestrating natural language interaction, environmental automation, and data insights into a cohesive smart-hotel ecosystem. Meanwhile, OceanDoc streamlines professional documentation by generating polished, presentation-ready materials at the click of a button, and AI Trans Screen together with Spark Trans obliterate linguistic barriers through real-time, multilingual translation, catalyzing cross-cultural communication on a global scale.

Beyond enterprise deployments, iFLYTEK also introduced a suite of hardware and software innovations designed for both individual and organizational use. The iFLYTEK AINOTE Air 2 integrates voice-to-text conversion, AI-powered meeting summarization, and paper-like handwriting capabilities, while the Smart Language Pen and AI Translation Device facilitate seamless multilingual engagement across seven languages. The Smart Recorder Pro combines professional noise reduction with real-time online transcription and secure cloud storage, ensuring reliable performance in any setting. Complementing these devices, the Deepting App delivers real-time transcription, speaker separation, intelligent segmentation, and multimedia insertion, all synchronized to optimize information capture and retrieval across diverse communication scenarios.

iFLYTEK’s commitment to pioneering advancements in intelligent speech, large-model architectures, and multimodal interaction is reflected in its robust full-stack AI ecosystem. As of April 22, 2025, the iFLYTEK Open Platform boasts 809 AI capabilities and solutions, serves a developer community exceeding 8.424 million, supports more than 3.25 million deployed applications, and connects over 4.17 billion devices. Its AI Academy has welcomed 810,000 learners, and its partner ecosystem has grown to over 10 million members—underscoring the company’s relentless innovation and collaborative momentum.

Looking ahead, iFLYTEK will further its “Platform + Track” strategy, broaden its “AI+” solutions across diverse scenarios, and collaborate with global stakeholders to forge an open, win-win AI ecosystem that accelerates digital transformation and intelligent innovation worldwide.

