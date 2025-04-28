Introducing Reversec: Shaping the future of offensive cybersecurity

New company unites decades of experience to deliver consulting services grounded in pioneering research

STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Reversec launches today as a new name in cybersecurity consulting, dedicated to helping businesses overcome their most complex security challenges. Formerly known as the Consulting unit of WithSecure, Reversec focuses on turning pioneering research into practical solutions that help organizations stay ahead of threats.

With an emphasis on offensive, proactive, strategies, Reversec ensures businesses are prepared to tackle evolving security risks. By combining deep industry experience with a commitment to continuous research, Reversec delivers straightforward and effective services that not only protect but also strengthen its clients’ operations.

Launching Reversec as a new company allows us to focus on being a nimble, research-led cybersecurity consultancy with an aim to redefine offensive security” said Scott Reininga, Executive Vice President of Reversec. “We adopt a hacker mindset, simulating the tactics and strategies used by cybercriminals so we can turn complex security challenges into clear solutions and make cybersecurity a strategic advantage for our clients.”

Reversec unites expertise from leading names in the cybersecurity world, including MWR Infosecurity, F-Secure, WithSecure, nSense, and Inverse Path. With over three decades of combined experience, the team brings unmatched knowledge to help organizations build stronger defenses and reduce risks. Reversec is also committed to openly sharing its expertise with clients and the wider community, encouraging informed decisions about security.

For more details about Reversec, visit www.reversec.com.

About Reversec

At Reversec, we help organizations tackle their most complex cybersecurity challenges. Our offensive-driven consulting services ensure our clients stay ahead of emerging threats.



Continuous research is at the core of what we do. We believe true protection comes from investing in pioneering security research and translating those insights into practical, real-world solutions for our customers.



We openly share our research and expertise with you, and the wider community, to help make informed decisions about security. Our research findings provide the rationale behind our recommendations, ensuring you understand and trust our approach.



Our vision is to be the leading global provider of offensive-driven consulting services. With some of the industry’s brightest minds, we’ve helped organizations worldwide strengthen their defenses and mitigate cyber risks.

Media Contact

Kelly Friend

kelly.friend@reversec.com

+44 (0)7880 488357