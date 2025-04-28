JCET Reports Q1 2025 Revenue Growth of 36.4% and Net Profit Growth of 50.4%

Q1 2025 Financial Highlights:

Q1 revenue of RMB 9.34 billion, a 36.4% increase year-on-year, marking a record high for the same period.

Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB 200 million, up 50.4% year-on-year.

Q1 net cash flow from operating activities of RMB 1.14 billion.

Q1 earnings per share of RMB 0.11, compared to RMB 0.08 in Q1 2024.

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The company achieved revenue of RMB 9.34 billion in Q1 2025, a 36.4% increase year-on-year, marking a record high for the same period. Net profit attributable to owners of the parent was RMB 200 million, a 50.4% year-on-year increase.

In the first quarter of 2025, JCET maintained a steady and progressive business development, focusing on advanced technologies and key application markets. The company continued to optimize its business structure and improve its capacity layout and supply chain both domestically and internationally. During the reporting period, all business segments achieved significant year-on-year growth. In the field of computing electronics, JCET provides comprehensive solutions for global customers, meeting the increasing market demand, with revenue growing by 92.9% year-on-year. The automotive electronics business strengthened its turnkey service capabilities, with related revenue increasing by 66.0%. The industrial and medical electronics segment saw a revenue increase of 45.8% year-on-year. JCET remains committed to building a diversified and resilient supply chain, closely monitoring the international trade landscape, assessing and responding to potential impacts, and maintaining close communication with customers and suppliers.

With its comprehensive strength, JCET further solidified its position as a global semiconductor packaging leader, ranking in the “Semiconductor 30 2025” list published by Brand Finance in Q1.

Under the guidance of its strategic direction, JCET will continue to advance lean production, optimize product structure and capacity layout, and enhance its medium and long term profitability through technology innovation and economy of scale.

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 2025 Report

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world’s leading integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services provider. We offer a full range of turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probing, bumping, package assembly, final testing, and drop shipment to vendors worldwide.

Our comprehensive portfolio spans a broad range of semiconductor applications—including mobile, communication, computing, consumer, automotive, and industrial—delivered through advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies.

JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea; eight manufacturing sites across China, Korea, and Singapore; and sales centers around the world, enabling close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing for our global customers.