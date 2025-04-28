L’Oréal Powers Up SkinCeuticals’ eShop Growth with Appier’s AI-Driven Advertising and Marketing Solutions

Appier’s AI-driven solutions empower L’Oréal to accelerate SkinCeuticals’ eShop growth.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2025 – Appier, a leading AI-native AdTech and MarTech company, announced its successful collaboration with L’Oréal, which was recognized at the Loyalty & Engagement Awards Hong Kong 2025 in the “Best Use of Customer Insights/Data Analytics” category for the AI-powered transformation of SkinCeuticals’ eShop.

This award highlights the success of a full-funnel, data-driven strategy that delivered measurable business outcomes and set a new benchmark for AI applications in beauty e-commerce. In partnership with Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and powered by Appier’s Ad Cloud and Personalization Cloud, L’Oréal significantly enhanced SkinCeuticals’ marketing performance, achieving a 152% quarter-over-quarter increase in ROAS, a 400% uplift in CVR among hesitant users, and a 48% boost in total on-site revenue.

“Appier helped us accelerate AI transformation in advertising and marketing, boosting revenue contributions while enhancing operational effectiveness,” said Maggie Hui, SkinCeuticals & Kérastase E-Commerce Manager at L’Oréal. “From behavior-triggered campaigns and time-limited incentives to advanced segmentation and seamless user journeys, Appier’s technology played a crucial role in turning data insights into action.”

Appier’s AI solutions enabled L’Oréal to strategically identify and engage high-value customer segments. The Ad Cloud applied advanced segmentation, behavioral analysis, and time-sensitive offers to strengthen purchase intent and improve ad efficiency. At the same time, the Smart Conversion Optimizer within the Personalization Cloud identified hesitant users and delivered personalized incentives that maximized coupon performance while protecting profit margins.

These capabilities were further supported by data-informed promotional strategies. L’Oréal scaled back incentives during high-demand periods such as 618 Summer Sale and Double 11, and increased engagement during quieter seasons to maintain conversion momentum. This strategic modulation of intensity helped sustain both growth and profitability.

“We’re proud to empower L’Oréal through our AI-driven solutions,” said Magic Tu, SVP of Global Sales at Appier. “Our mission is to help businesses turn AI into ROI, and this collaboration with L’Oréal is a strong example of how data and technology can drive measurable impact across the marketing funnel.”

As AI becomes a core part of brand strategy, this case highlights the power of combining deep customer insights with intelligent automation, unlocking sustainable growth through innovation.

