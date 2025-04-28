Manulife Launches Two New Critical Illness Plans: IncomeGuard and IncomeShield Offer Market-Leading Annual Critical Illness Payouts for Potential Income Loss During Long-term Treatments

[1] Based on comparisons with other publicly available critical illness plans issued by Hong Kong’s major life insurance companies for individual customers as of April 27, 2025. [2] For heart attack/stroke continuous treatment benefit, the total amount payable is up to 400% of the notional amount. [3] Manulife conducted an online survey in December 2024 to gather insights into the needs and preferences of Hong Kong consumers regarding critical illness products. The survey sampled 501 adults aged 25 to 54 with a monthly household income of HK$30,000 or above in Hong Kong. [4] If the life insured is diagnosed with a major critical illness, the IncomeGuard Critical Illness Protector will pay an additional payout equal to 100% of the major critical illness benefit (excluding any terminal bonus) and any protection restore benefit paid. If the life insured is diagnosed with an early-stage critical illness and/or juvenile disease, the IncomeGuard Critical Illness Protector will pay an additional payout equal to 100% of the amount of the benefit paid for that illness and/or disease. [5] Benefit payouts of up to 1,000% of the notional amount include: (1) major critical illness benefit, (2) cancer diagnosis benefit, (3) cancer continuous treatment benefit, (4) heart attack /stroke continuous care benefit, and (5) heart attack /stroke continuous treatment benefit. [6] It is guaranteed that the basic plan premiums for the initial basic plan notional amount remain unchanged throughout the premium payment period. However, the premium and guaranteed cash value due to an increase in the basic plan notional amount, including those increases triggered by using the inflation protector option, are not guaranteed. [7] Benefit payouts of up to 500% of the notional amount include: (1) major critical illness benefit, (2) late-stage cancer advanced benefit, (3) cancer diagnosis benefit, (4) cancer continuous treatment benefit, (5) heart attack /stroke continuous care benefit, and (6) heart attack /stroke continuous treatment benefit. [8] If the late-stage cancer advanced benefit has been paid, the total payable amount of the cancer continuous treatment benefit will be reduced by 100% of the notional amount. [9] The services covered by the CancerCompanion Service are administrative arrangements and are not part of the product features. For the avoidance of doubt, the use of the service does not imply any expenses or diagnoses associated with the service are covered in the insurance policy(ies). Manulife reserves the right to change designated medical services provider(s) for each service from time to time, or revise or terminate these services at any time without prior notice. Manulife and its insurance advisors do not have relevant licenses and/or qualifications to provide medical services. Medical service providers are independent contractors and are not employees, agent, or servants of Manulife. Manulife shall not be responsible and/or liable for any services, diagnosis, advice or treatment or other acts or omissions of medical service providers. Manulife shall not be liable for any acts or omission of any other service providers. Unless otherwise specified, all related expenses (such as costs arising from medication, consultations, examinations, tests, etc.) will be borne and paid by the customer. Please note that some of these services are only available to insured persons located in designated regions only (e.g. Hong Kong); please refer to the relevant terms and conditions for details. The CancerCompanion Service is subject to terms and conditions, so please refer to the relevant leaflet for details. [10] The service is supportive in nature and does not provide diagnosis, treatment or medical advice. The information provided is not medical advice or recommendation. It should not be relied upon by users in their decision making in relation to their medical conditions. If you need any medical care or emergency medical service, please visit a doctor for consultation immediately. The Healthcare Hotline Team service is subject to terms and conditions; please refer to the Holistic “Medical Professional Support Service” leaflet for details. [11] “Industry-leading” is based on comparisons of the administrative services with other publicly available critical illness plans offered by Hong Kong’s major life insurance companies for individual customers as of March 19, 2025. [12] Eligibility applies to the Insured of ManuLove Care, ManuPrimo Care/ManuPrimo Care (BestStart), ManuBright Care 2 Plus, ManuBright Care 2, Manulife Bright Care PRO, ManuVital Care, Manulife Supreme VHIS Flexi Plan, Manulife Supreme Lite VHIS Supplementary Benefit, Manulife Supreme Medical Plan, Manulife Supreme Lite Medical Supplementary Benefit, ManuMaster Healthcare Series/Benefits, ManuShine Healthcare Series/Benefits, Manulife First VHIS Flexi Plan, Manulife Shelter VHIS Standard Plan, ManuGuard Medical Plan/Benefit, Cancer Treatment Benefit, ManuEnrich Medical Top-up Plan, IncomeGuard and IncomeShield. The eligible policy(ies) must be without relevant exclusion(s). To be eligible for Cancer Drug Support Service, the Insured must be confirmed with cancer and the respective diagnosis(es) must be supported by a registered medical practitioner. Each eligible Insured can receive at most one Cancer Drug Support Service per life regardless of the number of eligible policies they are insured. Terms and conditions apply. [13] These services are provided by Manulife’s partnered medical service providers which are not agents of Manulife and do not act on behalf of Manulife. Manulife’s services are supportive in nature and Manulife shall not be responsible or liable for any diagnosis, advice, or treatment or other acts or omissions of medical service providers. Manulife shall not be liable for any acts or omissions of any other service providers. [14] The arrangement of the services and discount provided by Manulife’s partnered medical service providers may change from time to time without prior notice. The services and discounts are subject to the terms and conditions imposed by Manulife’s partnered medical service providers.