MEXC, a global leader in cryptocurrency trading, has upgraded the feature for MEXC DEX+, enabling users to register and log in seamlessly using external Web3 wallets such as MetaMask, Phantom, Trust Wallet, and TronLink. By leveraging wallet addresses as account identifiers, this innovation eliminates email or phone verification, delivering instant access to a unified CEX-DEX trading experience. Combining the robust liquidity of centralized exchanges (CEX) with the flexibility of decentralized exchanges (DEX), MEXC is redefining Web3 trading, empowering users worldwide to embrace the future of finance.



MEXC DEX+ Unveils Upgrade: One-Click Wallet Access Redefines Web3 Trading

Wallet as Identity: Seamless Trading Redefined

MEXC DEX+’s external wallet registration feature prioritizes user experience, transforming the ease and flexibility of crypto trading. Key highlights include:

Sign Up and Trade in Seconds: Connect MetaMask, Phantom, Trust Wallet, or TronLink, sign, and create an MEXC account with a unique on-chain identity in just 3 seconds—no email or phone required.

Connect MetaMask, Phantom, Trust Wallet, or TronLink, sign, and create an MEXC account with a unique on-chain identity in just 3 seconds—no email or phone required. Unified CEX-DEX Experience: Link an external wallet to manage CEX and DEX assets effortlessly. Move wallet assets to CEX for trading with one click, with trading tiers and VIP benefits syncing seamlessly across platforms.

Link an external wallet to manage CEX and DEX assets effortlessly. Move wallet assets to CEX for trading with one click, with trading tiers and VIP benefits syncing seamlessly across platforms. Effortless Multi-Chain Trading: Support for SOL, BSC, Base, Tron, and more empowers users to capitalize on market opportunities across blockchains anytime, anywhere.

Robust Security: Protecting Your Assets

In the Web3 era, protecting users’ assets is critical. MEXC DEX+ delivers ironclad security through advanced, multi-layered defenses, ensuring users’ funds are safe and providing true peace of mind with a “wallet as identity” experience:

Three-Factor Security: Withdrawals require bot detection, two-factor authentication (via SMS, email, or Google Authenticator, choose two), and an on-chain signature for bulletproof account security.

Withdrawals require bot detection, two-factor authentication (via SMS, email, or Google Authenticator, choose two), and an on-chain signature for bulletproof account security. Full Private Key Control: Users retain full control of their private keys, guaranteeing decentralized protection and complete account sovereignty.

MEXC DEX+’s external wallet connection feature opens a decentralized trading gateway for all users including crypto novices or seasoned traders. It seamlessly integrates centralized exchange (CEX) liquidity with decentralized exchange (DEX) flexibility, enabling efficient Web3 trading with enhanced account security and control.

“This upgrade strengthens MEXC’s commitment to Web3,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC, “By connecting CEX and DEX, we are fostering a secure, user-friendly trading environment to support the global growth of decentralized finance.”

Start trading today. Visit MEXC DEX+ to link your MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or other supported wallets.

Reminder: Always connect your wallet through MEXC’s official channels and never share your seed phrase or private key.

