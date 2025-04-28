Register for Free at HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day

Empowering Enterprises to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Co-create a Smart Future

HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HK01 will host the first “AI Transformation Solution Day” on May 7 (Wednesday) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Representatives from several international technology giants will attend, featuring over 20 seminars and special lectures, more than 30 companies and organizations exhibiting, and an “AI Academy” offering expert guidance on applying ChatGPT and DeepSeek in the workplace to provide local businesses with practical AI application experiences, assisting in technology upgrade and transformation, seizing opportunities. The event will also showcase the latest AI technologies, including robots.



Register now: https://tinyurl.com/37ytpubh

With the wave of digitization driving AI applications across various industries, it not only enhances efficiency and reduces costs for businesses but also improves customer experiences to maintain competitiveness. Both large and small enterprises cannot overlook the opportunities brought by AI. However, due to the rapid development of AI, enterprises often encounter various challenges in application, such as low data quality, difficulty in effective integration, lack of talent for development and maintenance, and insufficient technological capabilities, hindering digital transformation.

Recognizing this, HK01 is hosting the”AI Transformation Solution Day” (referred to as the “Solution Day”) for the first time, bringing together industry giants and elites to provide practical AI application solutions and strategies for local enterprises, aiding in achieving upgrade and transformation. The event has invited Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, as the guest of honor, with support from nearly 30 government, institutions of higher education, and business associations, including the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau and the Digital Policy Office.

Over 20 Seminars and Special Lectures with Renowned Guests Help Enterprises Seize Opportunities

The “Solution Day” will be hosted by the AI virtual host, engaging in real-time interaction with humans to kick off the event in a novel way. With over 20 keynote speeches, seminars, and special lectures, guest speakers include representatives from government, internationally renowned technology companies, and SMEs. Michael Yue, Managing Director and General Manager, Sales and Operations, Google Hong Kong, will share how AI seizes opportunities in the era of intelligence; Zeng Xudong, General Manager, Baidu AI Platform & Ecosystem for the Greater Bay Area, will discuss how AI technology accelerates industrial intelligence upgrading; Sophia Jin, Solution Architect, BytePlus, will provide AI application guidance through practical cases. Esteemed guests help enterprises understand the latest AI technology and trends

Multiple seminars will explore the latest developments in AI technology and application trends from various perspectives, delving into how AI technology can help enterprises create more business opportunities, achieve business growth, and enhance operational efficiency. The seminars will focus on the following themes:

Empowering Diverse Industries with Accelerated AI: Exploring Future Trends in Uncovering New Business Opportunities

The Practice and Challenges of Transformation for SME

Harnessing AI for SME: Optimizing Artificial Intelligence Strategies and Tools

Bringing together industry giants, the event shares practical strategies and forward-looking perspectives with participants, including:

Tony Wong, JP Commissioner for Digital Policy Digital Policy Office , Iris Feng General Manager Cisco Hong Kong, Macau , and Fan Ho, General Manager, Asia Pacific Solutions & Services Group, Lenovo , will discuss how AI helps various industries and creates future opportunities;

, , and , will discuss how AI helps various industries and creates future opportunities; Irina Fan Director of Research Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) , and Vincent Kan Deputy General Manager SHOPLINE Hong Kong , along with other industry elites, will help SMEs enhance competitiveness through digitization and AI technology to adapt to changing market competition;

, and , along with other industry elites, will help SMEs enhance competitiveness through digitization and AI technology to adapt to changing market competition; Peter Lee, Chief Technology Officer IBM China/ Hong Kong Limited , Dr Alan Cheung, Chief Director, Artificial Intelligence and Trust Technologies, ASTRI, will explore how different AI tools bring innovative development opportunities to enterprises, driving business breakthroughs and upgrades.

There will also be various special lectures, analyzing real-life cases on how to undergo digital transformation in a rapidly changing business environment, and utilizing AI to enhance operational efficiency, helping enterprises optimize resource allocation, improve customer experience, and explore new business opportunities. Renowned AI experts will also teach office workers various skills in generative AI applications, demonstrating how to enhance workplace competitiveness by applying ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and other advanced techniques.

A Gathering of over 30 Thematic Booths to Experience the Future of Artificial Intelligence Applications

Multiple booths will be set up on-site to showcase participants the diverse application scenarios of AI technology. These booths cover various areas, including AI-driven automated dialogue marketing, cross-border e-commerce applications, and digital transformation solutions. Participating companies will demonstrate how to utilize AI technology to enhance operational efficiency, optimize customer experience, and explore new business opportunities.

Several robots will also make an appearance at the event, including the Lenovo Six-legged Robot designed specifically for high-load industrial tasks. It will showcase its flexible and stable performance, allowing attendees to learn how AI-driven functions can be applied in smart factories for tasks such as automated inspections and work in high-risk environments.

Furthermore, the gamified emotional education application “Mindful Planet,” launched by HK01 in collaboration with Re:learn Education, will also be showcased at the event. The game, with a light and cute style, aims to engage elementary and middle school students in mindfulness practices and help them understand various emotions. The game plans to introduce the “AI Tree” feature next year, utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze students’ mood logs, provide personalized responses, and offer emotional support and encouragement. Participants at the “Solution Day” will have the opportunity to be the first to experience this new feature, personally feeling how AI technology can assist students in enhancing emotional management skills and cultivating positive values.

Enterprise Matching Consultation – Driving Cross-Industry Collaboration

To promote cross-industry collaboration and resource integration, on-site enterprise matching consultation services will be provided, allowing enterprises to engage in in-depth discussions with technology suppliers and professional technical consultants. Participants can utilize the matching consultation to find suitable collaboration partners, receive tailored advice, and explore the application and future development potential of artificial intelligence technology in enterprises.

HK01 aims to foster industry interaction through the “AI Transformation Solution Day,” further solidifying Hong Kong’s position as a pivotal hub for international artificial intelligence and data industries.

HK01 AI Transformation Solution Day Details:

Date: May 7, 2025 (Wednesday)

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: Meeting Rooms S221-S230, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (1 Expo Drive, Wan Chai, Hong Kong)

Register now at “01 Space”: https://tinyurl.com/37ytpubh