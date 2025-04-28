Sonitus Medical and BHM Establish Strategic Cooperation

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sonitus Medical has entered into a strategic cooperation with BHM, a renowned European manufacturer of bone conduction hearing devices. The two companies will engage in deep collaboration across product development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, marketing, and sales. Under the agreement, Sonitus Medical grants BHM the commercialization rights outside of China for two innovative bone conduction hearing products developed by Sonitus. BHM, together with its parent company MED-EL, a global leader in implantable hearing solutions, will promote and distribute the products through MED-EL’s extensive marketing network, which spans more than 130 countries.

“The medical-grade bone conduction market for patients with conductive hearing loss, single-sided deafness, and mixed hearing loss is still in its infancy in China, but holds tremendous potential. In China, Sonitus Medical is already the leader in this niche segment. We are dedicated to developing innovative, high-quality, non-invasive bone conduction hearing solutions. Our products undergo rigorous clinical audiology validation and meet world-class standards. An increasing number of hearing-impaired individuals in China rely on Sonitus Medical’s products in their daily lives and work,” said Shawn Pu, Chairman of Sonitus Medical.

“We are very pleased to have reached a strategic cooperation with BHM. BHM is a renowned European company specializing in the research and production of medical-grade bone conduction devices. Its parent company, MED-EL, is a global pioneer and leader in implantable hearing solutions. This strategic cooperation signifies recognition of the Sonitus Medical team’s innovation capabilities by an important partner, and we are truly honored. We firmly believe that Sonitus Medical can bring greater value to our partners through this collaboration, and together, we can provide better products for hearing-impaired people worldwide. We wish this cooperation great success!” said Pu.

“Even in relatively mature hearing markets like Europe and the United States, there remain many unmet needs among patients with conductive hearing loss, single-sided deafness, and mixed hearing loss. There is still significant growth potential for medical-grade bone conduction hearing devices, especially innovative and high-quality non-invasive solutions. Not long ago, MED-EL, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, acquired BHM, which signals a strong push in this field,” said Markus Hütter, Managing Director of BHM. “Before this framework agreement, BHM had already established a successful business relationship with Sonitus Medical. We are delighted to move forward into a deeper strategic cooperation. Sonitus Medical is a dynamic and creative team with deep understanding and experience in medical-grade bone conduction. Through our collaboration, we hope to better leverage the efficiency, quality, and cost advantages of the Chinese supply chain, combined with our brand and marketing strengths in global markets—particularly the mature European and American markets—to offer patients newer and better solutions. I believe this is a truly win-win cooperation.”

About Sonitus Medical

Sonitus Medical originates from Silicon Valley in the United States and is now based in the Zhangjiang International Medical Park in Shanghai. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of medical-grade bone conduction hearing devices that meet international clinical standards, providing innovative hearing solutions for patients around the world. Sonitus Medical holds over 100 global invention patents and ranks among the top in China’s hearing industry. Sonitus Medical is a non-invasive, medical-grade bone conduction expert, offering the most comprehensive range of non-invasive bone conduction hearing solutions currently available on the market. The company pioneered the SoundBite hearing system, the world’s FIRST non-surgical and removable hearing solution that imperceptibly transmits sound via the teeth as bone conduction, which was ranked No.1 on the “Top 10 U.S. Medical Innovations of the Year” by the Cleveland Clinic. This revolutionary system achieves Direct-Drive bone conduction through a non-invasive approach, with clinical hearing outcomes comparable to or even better than surgically implanted bone-anchored hearing aids. Sonitus Medical has developed a variety of high-quality, non-invasive bone conduction hearing solutions for people of all ages with conductive hearing loss, single-sided hearing loss, and mixed hearing loss. These include glasses-style, headband-style, adhesive bone conduction hearing aids, etc. For more information, please visit: www.sonitus.com.

About BHM

BHM – the Berl Hörgeräte Manufaktur – develops high-quality hearing aid systems, carefully manufactured by hand in Austria and distributed around the world. Its core competence – the continual development and precise manufacture of hearing systems and bone conductors – combines craftmanship with high-end technology. As a trailblazer in hearing aids, accessories and precision components for the medical technology field, BHM also produces highly sophisticated micro-components and components for hearing and prosthesis parts. Many years of experience and its commitment to perfectionism make BHM a globally sought-after specialist in bone conduction and special hearing systems. MED-EL acquired BHM in 2024. For more information, please visit: www.bhm-tech.at.

About MED-EL

MED-EL Medical Electronics, a leader in implantable hearing solutions, is driven by a mission to overcome hearing loss as a barrier to communication and quality of life. The Austrian-based, privately owned business was co-founded by industry pioneers Ingeborg and Erwin Hochmair, whose ground-breaking research led to the development of the world’s first micro-electronic multi-channel cochlear implant (CI), which was successfully implanted in 1977 and was the basis for what is known as the modern CI today. This laid the foundation for the successful growth of the company in 1990, when they hired their first employees. To date, MED-EL has more than 2,800 employees from around 80 nations and 30 locations worldwide. The company offers the widest range of implantable and non-implantable solutions to treat all types of hearing loss, enabling people in 137 countries enjoy the gift of hearing with the help of a MED-EL device. MED-EL’s hearing solutions include cochlear and middle ear implant systems, a combined electric acoustic stimulation hearing implant system, auditory brainstem implants as well as surgical and non-surgical bone conduction devices. For more information, please visit: www.medel.com.