XCMG and Brooks Australia Host Landmark “Dig Day” Test Drive Event, Showcasing Heavy Machinery Excellence in Australian Outback

SYDNEY, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, “XCMG”), a global leader in construction machinery, in partnership with Brooks Australia, successfully concluded its groundbreaking “Dig Day” test drive event on Australia’s iconic red soil. The two-day immersive experience highlighted XCMG’s cutting-edge equipment portfolio and reinforced its commitment to delivering tailored solutions for Australia’s mining and infrastructure sectors.



The event featured 16 advanced machines, ranging from compact forklifts to robust 50-ton mining excavators, demonstrating XCMG’s versatility across industries. Key attractions included:

GR2605 Motor Grader : Equipped with electro-hydraulic steering and joystick controls, this model achieved millimeter-level grading precision through real-time blade adjustments. Its reinforced frame and heavy-duty moldboard excelled in simulated mining and road construction scenarios, meeting Australia’s stringent demands for durability and performance.

GR2605 Motor Grader : Equipped with electro-hydraulic steering and joystick controls, this model achieved millimeter-level grading precision through real-time blade adjustments. Its reinforced frame and heavy-duty moldboard excelled in simulated mining and road construction scenarios, meeting Australia's stringent demands for durability and performance.

Hands-On Training : XCMG's technical team transformed into a "mobile classroom," offering end-to-end guidance—from safety protocols to real-time operational coaching. Attendees, including first-time operators, mastered complex machinery within minutes.

Extreme Condition Testing: Machines operated seamlessly in 40°C heat, proving their reliability in harsh environments critical to Australia's resource and infrastructure projects.

The event enables Australian clients to validate the equipment’s performance in real-world scenarios and collect actionable insights for region-specific upgrades. Critical feedback highlighted the need for enhanced operator interfaces and advanced cooling systems optimized for high-temperature environments, alongside growing demand for modular designs to address the diverse operational needs of Australian projects.

“The enthusiasm and feedback from participants underscore the importance of co-creating solutions with our clients,” said Minghu He, XCMG spokesperson. “These insights are now under technical review and will directly inform Australia-specific model enhancements.”

The collaboration with Brooks Australia underscores XCMG’s strategy to deepen regional ties through innovation-driven alliances. “By combining XCMG’s technological prowess with Brooks’ local expertise, we’re setting new benchmarks for the industry,” added He.

For more up-to-date news of XCMG in Oceania, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

About XCMG Machinery

Established in 1943, XCMG Machinery has risen to prominence in the engineering machinery industry, known globally for its competitive edge and influential presence. Pursuing the “Empower Solid Future” mission, XCMG has ventured beyond traditional boundaries to offer an extensive array of products and services, including construction and mining machinery, sanitation equipment, and innovative financial and modern services, leading the industry in diversity and scope. By 2025, its innovative products had made their way to more than 193 countries and regions worldwide.