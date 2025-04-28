xTool Launches Revolutionary MetalFab Laser Welder and Enhanced User Experience

New xTool Squad customer service program will expand the brand’s offline services for xTool products globally

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xTool, a leader in DIY laser engraving, announced the launch of MetalFab, the world’s first integrated laser welder and fiber CNC cutter. Designed for advanced metal fabrication through DIY innovation, the MetalFab is a versatile six-in-one powerhouse machine for handheld laser welding, precision CNC metal cutting, rust removal, and more.



xTool MetalFab

At a livestream launch event on April 24, xTool simultaneously unveiled the MetalFab and xTool Squad, a service initiative that reinforces the company’s dedication to delivering a holistic user experience by combining innovative products with robust customer support, beginning with enhanced accessibility in the global market.

Revolutionizing Metal Fabrication

xTool MetalFab redefines metalworking accessibility for individual creators and small businesses, regardless of their expertise, by effortlessly switching between welding and cutting modes. Operation is remarkably simple: users insert the welding gun into the CNC cutting platform for an intuitive, two-step workflow. Outstanding features include:

Powerful Performance: Industrial-grade Coherent chips efficiently convert electrical energy to deliver a high-performance 1200W output.

Efficient Material Processing: 0.2mm to 5mm thickness range, achieving 8x the efficiency of traditional welding.

Intelligent Material Optimization: Dual 16MP panoramic camera with AI algorithms for a 98.7% material utilization rate.

High-Precision Cutting: AI-powered precision with ±0.1mm cutting accuracy for ultra-fine detailing.

Significant Gas Savings: xTool accessory optimizes pressure (0.6-0.8 MPa), saving up to 50% gas compared to nitrogen cutting.

A Simple Solution for Comprehensive Metalworking

To boost precision and efficiency, the MetalFab is equipped with a suite of advanced, intelligent features. The CNC platform boasts a 10mm carbon steel capacity and cutting speeds up to 400mm/s. Behind precision cutting lies in the exclusive technologies, VibeFreeCut™ for optimized motion trajectories, ObstacleFree™ for collision avoidance, and FlexiTrack™ for real-time focus adjustments to ensure superior accuracy and efficiency. The 8-inch touchscreen provides a user-friendly interface for easy operation of the powerful software, which can be preset with 108 parameters and store customized settings. With its power, ease of use, and comprehensive support, xTool MetalFab significantly lowers the barriers to entry in metal fabrication, fostering wider participation and driving innovation within the metalworking sector.

xTool Launches xTool Squad to Enhance Local Customer Service

During the April 24 livestream, xTool also announced the xTool Squad program, which aims to build a laser creativity hub with the user community and will offer expanded offline services for xTool laser products globally in 2025. The program provides a complete pre-buying experience and expert local support through Professional Hubs, Service Stations, and Demo Rooms, specifically catering to large-scale machines like MetalFab.

“xTool Squad represents a fresh approach to community engagement designed to connect innovators, makers, and businesses through hands-on experiences with xTool’s cutting-edge technology,” said Stein Shi, Head of Global Retail Marketing & General Manager of US at xTool.

By offering more firsthand opportunities to experience and test new products via live demos and smart services, xTool will empower users to significantly reduce trial-and-error costs and enjoy a streamlined purchase journey. This elevates the buying process to a comprehensive xTool experience. Demo Room appointments for MetalFab and other xTool laser products can now be booked on xTool’s support website.

MetalFab is now available for a pre-order discount on Kickstarter

About xTool:

xTool is a leading manufacturer of laser cutters, engravers, and DIY tools. Founded in 2020 to make creation simple, xTool believes creativity knows no bounds and aims to fulfill the needs for creation by providing solutions combined of both innovative techniques and extraordinary user experience. For more information, visit xTool.com.