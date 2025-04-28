YeePay Showcases Full-Stack Global Payment Solutions at Money20/20 Asia 2025 in Bangkok

BANGKOK, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YeePay, a leading provider of digital payment and enterprise financial solutions, successfully participated in Money20/20 Asia, one of the world’s premier fintech events.

With a focus on “Empowering Tomorrow: Building a Secure, Seamless, and Sustainable Fintech Ecosystem for Asia,” the event brought together over 4,000 senior leaders from banking, payments, fintech, retail, startups, and regulatory sectors to explore the future of financial innovation across the region.

During the event, YeePay engaged with global banks, financial institutions, and technology providers to share its 22 years of enterprise payment expertise and present its intelligent, efficient, and secure end-to-end solutions for cross-border trade. These solutions address complex financial needs such as global collections, payouts, virtual accounts, and FX fund management for enterprises expanding internationally.

“As global trade shifts from single-point direct exports to multi-point re-export models due to geopolitical changes, Chinese enterprises are accelerating their international strategies by establishing overseas factories and trade entities,” said Hua Lei, Senior Vice President and Head of International Business at YeePay.

“However, this new model brings new pain points, including fragmented account management, slow cross-border fund movement, and FX volatility. At YeePay, we integrate our payment infrastructure, deep industry insight, and smart treasury capabilities to deliver a one-stop global transaction network.”

With features such as real-time multi-currency clearing, intelligent FX routing, and multi-level account systems, YeePay empowers businesses with full visibility and control over international funds, supporting long-term growth and global agility.

YeePay continues to advance its dual-engine strategy of internationalization and intelligentization. With 22 years of experience and over 5 million enterprise clients served, its global payment network now spans seven key sectors, including trade and travel. YeePay processes over USD 50 billion in annual cross-border transactions, supports nine major currencies and multiple emerging-market currencies, and enables payouts to over 130 countries and regions, all through a unified transaction processing platform.

As digital transformation and globalization accelerate, YeePay remains committed to strengthening global partnerships and delivering smart, customized solutions to help businesses grow across borders.

About YeePay

Founded in 2003, YeePay is a leading enterprise payment service provider in China, offering secure, innovative, and intelligent transaction solutions across industries such as airlines & travel, retail, fintech, and cross-border commerce. Focused on financial inclusion and technological advancement, YeePay empowers businesses with seamless digital financial services.

