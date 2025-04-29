2025 Shandong High-quality Cultural and Tourism Industry Development Conference Opens in Dezhou

DEZHOU, China, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Dezhou Daily and Shandong Publicity:

The 2025 Shandong High-quality Cultural and Tourism Industry Development Conference was officially launched on the evening of April 24 in Dezhou, Shandong Province, China. Hosted by the Shandong Provincial Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) and the Shandong Provincial Government, the event was co-organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and the CPC Dezhou Municipal Committee and Municipal Government. This year’s conference marked a significant milestone with its first international expansion, featuring concurrent sessions and promotional meetings in Singapore.

Themed “Hospitable Shandong, Virtue Across the World,” the conference focused on stimulating domestic travel demand and encouraging visitor spending, with the goal of creating a distinctive, innovative, and immersive cultural tourism experience. The event welcomed a distinguished roster of attendees, including Liu Shijun, Executive Director of the UN Tourism, Shi Zhongjun, Secretary-General of the ASEAN-China Centre, ambassadors stationed in China, senior officials from Shandong Province, and representatives from industry associations, businesses, and media outlets.

To boost inbound tourism, Shandong Province is introducing a comprehensive package of initiatives, including enhanced policy support, expanded international partnerships, and targeted overseas marketing strategies. The province is pursuing expedited one-hour customs clearance for inbound travelers, enabling 24-hour international transit without inspection, and broadening its global connectivity with the launch of eight new international air routes and the annual sailing of 30 international cruises.