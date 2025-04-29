Avnet AI Tech Days Empower Singapore’s AI Ambitions

Event in Singapore to Showcase Latest AI Solutions and Expertise, Supporting National Growth Goals



SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Building on Singapore’s growing leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), fueled by strategic initiatives like the S$150 million Enterprise Compute Initiative and the National AI Strategy 2.0, Avnet Asia is set to power this progress at its upcoming AI Tech Day – Shaping the Future of AI on May 14, 2025. At this event, attendees will gain actionable insights into deploying the latest AI technologies, forge valuable connections with industry leaders, and discover how Avnet can accelerate their AI journey.

This event will feature Avnet’s comprehensive ecosystem of cutting-edge AI solutions, developed through close collaboration with a robust ecosystem of industry leaders, including AMD, Infineon, LITE-ON, Micron, Molex, MPS, Nichicon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, Supermicro, Taoglas, and Yageo Corporation. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations and static displays showcasing the latest AI innovations from Avnet’s design services team and its strategic partners. Alongside these collaborations and demonstrations, the event will also showcase Avnet’s sister companies, Tria and element14.

“Avnet is excited to host Avnet AI Tech Days – Shaping the Future of AI,” said Tan Aik Hoon, Regional President, Avnet South Asia and Korea. “Our collaboration with industry leaders aligns perfectly with Singapore’s ambitious National AI Strategy. We are committed to providing the technologies and expertise needed to empower local businesses and drive the nation’s success in the global AI arena.”

A key highlight of the Avnet AI Tech Day in Singapore will be the invaluable insights shared by prominent figures shaping Singapore’s AI landscape. Guest speakers Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation at AI Singapore, and Dr. Nyan Myo Naing, Senior Specialist & Senior Lecturer at the Autonomous Technology Innovation Centre (ATIC), Nanyang Polytechnic, who will both bring significant authority and practical expertise to the event. Their presentations will complement a comprehensive display of advanced AI infrastructure and platform technologies, expertly curated by Avnet to accelerate AI integration across various key sectors.

Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation at AI Singapore and a key architect of the national AI strategy, will keynote on “Building an AI-First Nation: Empowering Businesses with Singapore’s Leading AI Initiatives,” bringing his perspective from over 30 years of technology leadership and his pivotal role in initiatives like 100 Experiments (100E) and AI Apprenticeship Programme (AIAP). Adding a crucial practical dimension to the Avnet AI Tech Day will be Dr. Nyan Myo Naing, Senior Specialist and Senior Lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic. Dr. Naing, who has extensive expertise in AI, deep learning, computer vision, and deploying AI on edge computing devices, will present on “Real-Time Edge AI: Deploying Smart Algorithms and Streaming Pipelines for Industrial-Grade Performance.” His direct experience in delivering AI solutions for numerous industrial projects within Singapore brings a real-world perspective to the event, offering attendees actionable knowledge on implementing advanced AI in industrial settings.

Avnet’s commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving needs of the AI market is further emphasized by its recent Avnet Insights survey. The findings reveal a strong global optimism regarding AI’s impact on product development, with a significant percentage of engineers already integrating AI into their designs. Notably, Singapore is proactively leveraging its infrastructure and talent to adopt AI across diverse industries. The survey also identifies key challenges such as security, privacy, and data quality, highlighting the importance of the solutions and expertise Avnet and its partners will present at the Avnet AI Tech Day. Download the full Avnet Insights whitepaper here.

“The findings of our recent global Avnet Insights survey underscore Avnet’s commitment to equipping our customers to navigate the complexities of AI development. We are dedicated to providing the necessary tools, technologies, and expertise to succeed in this exciting new era of AI-powered innovation. Avnet will leverage our deep expertise and extensive network to unite leading suppliers, innovative customers, and a strong partner ecosystem, ensuring we collectively unlock AI’s transformative potential across Southeast Asia,” concluded Tan.

The Avnet AI Tech Day offers exclusive access to industry insights and networking opportunities with key semiconductor, technology, and business decision-makers. Engineering professionals from tech manufacturing companies may register their interest to participate here.

Our valued partners will showcase their latest innovations, including these highlights, at the Avnet AI Tech Day in Singapore:

AMD: AMD will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of high-performance computing solutions driving advancements in AI across various applications, from cloud infrastructure to edge devices and endpoint solutions. Their exhibit will highlight the capabilities of their advanced GPUs, CPUs, NPUs, and FPGAs in powering demanding AI workloads.

Infineon: Infineon will showcase the PSOC™ Edge Vision Demo, highlighting human detection using AI/ML on the PSOC™ Edge E84 with a USB camera. This demonstration illustrates the seamless integration of AI/ML capabilities with hardware, offering an efficient platform for advanced human detection in applications such as smart homes and buildings.

LITEON: LITEON will present its state-of-the-art power supply, emphasizing its high power efficiency and various features. This power supply supports GREEN initiatives and offers potential for AI-enabled applications.

Micron: Micron will feature the Micron 6550 ION SSD, the world’s first 60TB PCIe Gen5 data center SSD. This product is engineered to deliver unparalleled performance, energy efficiency, and density, making it ideal for addressing the growing demands of AI workloads in AI data lakes, high-performance computing (HPC), big data, and analytics environments.

Molex: Molex will exhibit its EXTreme Ten60 Power connectors and High-Speed Pluggable Solutions, providing the robust power distribution and high-bandwidth connectivity crucial for AI applications like servers and data centers. Additionally, they will display the Molex Mirror Mezz Connectors, which offer efficient board-to-board communication suitable for AI hardware requiring high-performance processing in compact spaces.

MPS: MPS will showcase its latest innovation, the MPC24380, the Highest Power Density Module for AI GPUs and TPUs. This module addresses the challenges of increasing power requirements for AI processors by integrating output caps and utilizing a thermally efficient DrMOS-on-top approach with extremely low ThetaJT for improved heat transfer.

Nichicon: Nichicon will showcase its advanced capacitor solutions, including aluminum, hybrid, polymer capacitors, and SLB products. The demonstration will highlight their high-performance, space-saving designs and enhanced durability, making them suitable for applications in smart meters, IoT, automotive, and industrial sectors.

NXP Semiconductors: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) will present its role as a trusted partner for innovative solutions across the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. Their “Brighter Together” approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that enhance the connected world’s quality, safety, and security.

STM: STM will feature the STM32N6 microcontroller (MCU) series, their most powerful to date and the first to integrate the Neural-ART Accelerator (NPU). This new series delivers a 600-fold increase in machine-learning performance compared to current high-end STM32 MCUs, enabling advanced machine-learning capabilities at the edge for applications like computer vision, audio processing, and sound analysis in both consumer and industrial domains.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Supermicro will present its capabilities in empowering AI-driven solutions for enterprise, retail, and edge server deployments. A key product on display will be the AS -1115S-FWTRT, a 1U, short-depth system leveraging AMD’s EPYC series processors and capable of supporting a single double-width NVIDIA L40S GPU, offering customers flexibility in core counts and GPU capacity. Supermicro is a Total IT Solution Provider for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge.

Taoglas: Taoglas will highlight how antennas and Ethernet magnetics are becoming the essential connectivity backbone for edge computing and AI, ensuring robust, low-latency data transmission. Their presentation, “The Backbone of Connectivity,” will showcase groundbreaking innovations designed to support digital infrastructure.

YAGEO: Yageo will highlight its commitment to delivering high-quality passive component solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of AI across various industries worldwide. They will introduce the latest key applications of Yageo passive components in emerging technologies.

