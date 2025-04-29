E-Health Now CEO Kelly Xu won 2024 Forbes China Science and Technology Innovation Figures Award

BEIJING, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Global Science and Technology Innovation Conference and the “2024 Forbes China Science and Technology Innovation Figures” Awards Ceremony, jointly hosted by the Anhui Provincial People’s Government and the Global Science and Technology Innovation Alliance, was held grandly in Hefei, China in April 17-19, 2025. At this grand event focusing on “the Fission of the Sci-tech Innovation Ecosystem” and “Breaking Barriers in Globalization“, Kelly Xu, founder and CEO of E-Health Now, stood out from hundreds of candidates in China with her core innovative power and ecosystem-building capabilities in the life and health sector, and was awarded the “2024 Forbes China Science and Technology Innovation Figure”.

Leverage sci-tech innovation to redefine the boundaries of the medical service ecosystem

As one of Forbes China’s most influential rankings, the “Science and Technology Innovation Figures” list always focuses on pioneers who drive industrial transformation through technological innovation and model innovation. The selection process lasted for nearly a year, and the candidates were evaluated comprehensively based on multiple core indicators such as technological research and development capabilities, commercialization effectiveness, and industry ecosystem construction capabilities. Kelly Xu’s award is due to her leadership of E-Health Now in building a three-dimensional innovation system of “Technology + Scenario + Ecosystem” in the field of medical and health services:

Resource Integration & Service Enhancement: Leveraging partnerships with nearly 10,000 top-tier hospitals worldwide, along with proprietary digital healthcare platforms (including Internet hospitals and pharmacies), we have launched over 100 online and offline medical service products. This enables a seamless smart health management ecosystem, transcending traditional time and space constraints in healthcare delivery — ensuring broader access to premium medical resources;

In-depth application of AI technology: independently developed multiple intelligent tools such as AI general practitioner, doctor assistant, precise medical triage, traditional Chinese medicine, etc. Through big data analysis and intelligent diagnostic assistance, achieve industry breakthroughs in improving healthcare management operational service efficiency by 50-80% and doubling user health management coverage; using AI intelligent agent Dr. Hua as its core figure, integrating personalized AI and real healthcare services to achieve a closed loop from virtual advice to real-world ground breaking medical service experiences.

Business model innovation: Empowering institutional clients such as healthcare, insurance, and banking through the B2B2C model, serving tens of millions of end users, effectively addressing industry pain points such as lack of loyalty, fierce competition in product innovation and other challenges.

From deep technological cultivation to ecosystem Co-building , decoding the scientific and technological innovation genes of E-Health Now

Kelly Xu’s scientific and technological innovation practice has always been centered on “bringing technology services back to humanity”. Under her leadership, E-Health Now has established a closed-loop innovation model of “Resource integration – Technological empowerment – Scenario implementation – Value feedback”: on the one hand, it has deepened its research and development efforts in AI medical technology, and has accumulated more than 30 software copyrights and invention patents. Its “Precision Medical Analysis Algorithm” and “Haohai Traditional Chinese Medicine Consultation Text Generation Algorithm” have successfully passed the national level deep synthesis service algorithm filing; On the other hand, adhering to the principle of “serving the people”, customized medical service solutions are launched for health insurance clients of domestic and international insurers, community hospitals, Southeast Asian cross-border medical care, overseas Chinese remote medical care, overseas student health management and other segmented scenarios, allowing AI technology to truly serve real medical needs.

Promote the development of global scientific and technological innovation, and embark on a new journey of intelligent healthcare

This award is Kelly Xu’s second appearance on the industry list after being listed as a “Forbes China Emerging Innovator and Entrepreneur”, and also marks a new starting point for E-Health Now to move from “Chinese innovation” to “global innovation stage”. Facing with the opportunity of global healthcare transformation, Kelly Xu said that E-Health Now will accelerate the dual wheel drive of “technology going global” and “ecological co construction”: in Singapore and Southeast Asian markets, empower local hospitals with AI technology for digital upgrading, establish cross-border medical service networks, and improve regional service quality and efficiency. At the same time, the company plans to cooperate with leading medical device manufacturers in China and insurance institutions in Southeast Asia to provide overseas insurance companies with value-added medical critical illness insurance services, covering remote consultations, accompanying consultations, global specialty drug search, etc., allowing Southeast Asian critical illness patients to enjoy efficient and professional cross-border medical services in China.

Industry Impact: A Dual Breakthrough from Business Success to Social Value

Kelly Xu’s path of scientific and technological innovation not only creates commercial value for enterprises, but also demonstrates the social responsibility of technology companies. Through its “AI+Healthcare Management” service model, E-Health Now is empowering grassroots medical institutions to improve human productivity and diagnostic accuracy, reducing employee health management costs for enterprise customers. Its “one-stop artificial intelligence medical and health service platform” has served over 35 million end users. These practices have proven when technological innovation is deeply integrated with people’s livelihood needs, it can not only foster to new business forms, but also become the “golden key” to solving social problems.

Being awarded for the Forbes Science and Technology Innovation List this time is a recognition of Kelly Xu’s years of deep cultivation in healthcare technology, and also a showcase of China’s scientific and technological innovation power on the global stage. E-Health Now’s mission is to “enable everyone to enjoy 100 year of healthy life” and its vision is to “become a global leader in intelligent healthcare”. Through technological and service innovation and ecological reconstruction, it is becoming a “digital bridge” connecting global medical resources. In the future, with technological iteration and global rollout, E-Health Now will contribute more “Chinese wisdom” to human health, promoting the transformation of intelligent healthcare from vision to reality.

