EP Cube Receives Prestigious 2025 iF Design Award and Gold at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards

KITCHENER, ON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canadian Solar Inc. (the “Company” or “Canadian Solar”) (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced that its residential energy storage system, EP Cube, has won the prestigious 2025 iF Design Award and Gold at the 2025 MUSE Design Awards.

Both the iF Design Award and MUSE Design Award highlight the innovative and outstanding design of EP Cube, which stood out among tens of thousands of submissions from over 60 countries. EP Cube is designed by Eternalplanet, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar.

EP Cube’s minimalist aesthetic blends metal finishes with rounded edges. Its ultra-slim body ensures easy installation. With quick connectors replacing conventional cables and wiring, the system allows users to stack modules directly to increase storage capacity, significantly reducing installation time.

Each EP Cube stackable battery module has a capacity of 3.33 kWh. Customers can choose from five capacity options, ranging from 6.6 kWh to 19.9 kWh. In addition, EP Cube offers three energy-efficient modes: backup mode, self-consumption mode, and time-of-use mode, catering to different energy management needs.

Susanne Pflug, Chief Commercial Officer of Canadian Solar’s Home Energy Storage Business Unit, said, “Our team is deeply honored by these recognitions for EP Cube. Since its launch, we have upheld a philosophy of meticulous craftsmanship and earned widespread acclaim across global markets.”

Further award information about EP Cube can be found on iF Design Award and MUSE Design Award official websites.

About Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar is one of the world’s largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, the Company is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules; provider of solar energy and battery energy storage solutions; and developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects. Over the past 24 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered nearly 150 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Through its subsidiary e-STORAGE, Canadian Solar has shipped over 10 GWh of battery energy storage solutions to global markets as of December 31, 2024, boasting a US$3.2 billion contracted backlog as of December 31, 2024. Since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built, and connected approximately 11.5 GWp of solar power projects and 4.5 GWh of battery energy storage projects globally. Its geographically diversified project development pipeline includes 25 GWp of solar and 75 GWh of battery energy storage capacity in various stages of development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.

About Eternalplanet

Eternalplanet is a consumer-oriented independent brand of energy storage solution provider under Canadian Solar, with independent design, R&D, manufacturing and global service capabilities. In September 2022, Eternalplanet launched the first self-designed-and-developed residential energy storage system in the United States – EP Cube. EP Cube adopts industry-leading technologies to provide all-round power backup for every household, with higher safety performance and more flexible capacity expansion. More information on the company can be found at https://epcube.com.

About iF DESIGN AWARD

Since 1954, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been a globally recognized trademark when it comes to design excellence. The iF Design brand is internationally established as a symbol of outstanding design achievements. The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. It honors design achievements in all disciplines: product, packaging, communication and service design, architecture and interior design as well as professional concept, user experience (UX) and user interface (UI). All award-winning entries are presented on ifdesign.com.

About MUSE DESIGN AWARD

The MUSE Design Awards is an international design competition dedicated to recognizing excellent and original design work from across the globe. With a mission to honor, celebrate, and elevate outstanding design innovators, MUSE also serves as a key stage to unveil up-and-coming stars in Architecture, Interior, Product, Landscape, Lighting, Furniture and Fashion Design worldwide.

