FUNWHOLE Steampunk World — A Victorian-style Building Brick World Powered by Patented Light Tech and Authentic Building

FUNWHOLE Steampunk Watch Tower & FUNWHOLE Steampunk World Series Showcase

Combining fully integrated mechanical systems, an industry leading dynamic lighting core, and architectural detail, the tower is the latest – and most refined – chapter in FUNWHOLE’s expanding steampunk universe. It brings builders a cinematic experience in brick form:

Dynamic Mechanics & Inventions : Features six interactive moving sections and three original steampunk inventions, including a beautifully crafted mechanical bird.

: Features six interactive moving sections and three original steampunk inventions, including a beautifully crafted mechanical bird. Immersive Lighting Experience : Nineteen lighting points, fiber optics, and rhythmic signal lamps create a vivid, cinematic glow throughout the build.

: Nineteen lighting points, fiber optics, and rhythmic signal lamps create a vivid, cinematic glow throughout the build. Character-Driven Storytelling: Includes six expressive minifigures and richly detailed spaces to spark endless imaginative adventures.

“If I had to recommend just one set to introduce someone to our steampunk world,” says Qi Tong, Founder of the Steampunk Series, “this would be it.”

A Vision Years in the Making

In the fall of 2022, FUNWHOLE quietly but powerfully shifted the landscape of the global brick-building world. With the release of the Steampunk Ore Train and Train Station, the company wasn’t just launching products – it was creating a new genre: a fully realized steampunk universe powered by integrated lighting systems.

For the first time in the industry, a brand set out to design a coherent, expandable, and emotionally immersive steampunk world – where lighting doesn’t simply decorate but narrates, where gears move with purpose, and every glow furthers the story.

Why FUNWHOLE Believes The Importance of Delivering the Most Authentic Steampunk Experience in the Brick World

FUNWHOLE believes this is a niche but valuable culture to be preserved, with its unique aesthetics and spirits behind it.

In a market where ‘steampunk’ often translates to decorative gears and bronze detailing, FUNWHOLE made a different choice – one anchored in engineering precision, architectural depth, and long-form storytelling. The result? A world that feels not just imagined, but lived in.

Worldbuilding Through Story-Led Design

Each FUNWHOLE model starts with a story inspired by the culture itself. Writers and designers collaborate from the very beginning to ensure that everything – gears, windows, beams of light – serves a narrative purpose. Sets like the Light Catcher or Watch Tower aren’t just builds; they are scenes from a broader saga, woven with emotion and purpose to invite deeper immersion. Historically Inspired Architecture

FUNWHOLE’s design language is grounded in research, drawing from the Victorian era and Industrial Revolution. Every proportion, façade, and material palette walks a deliberate line between stylized fantasy and historical authenticity, presenting the beauty of the culture without any holdback. Functional Mechanical Structures

The gears don’t just look good – they work. Designed around real-world physics, every mechanism delivers satisfying, purposeful motion, giving builders a tactile connection to cause and effect. A Unified Lighting Aesthetic

FUNWHOLE developed a proprietary lighting design system – dubbed the ‘Steampunk Spectrum’ – inspired by historical light sources, vintage color temperatures, and translucent materials. The result is illumination that feels atmospheric and true to its world, enhancing both storytelling and realism.

Lighting Isn’t an Accessory – It’s the Protagonist

What truly sets FUNWHOLE apart is its radical commitment to light as narrative.

Developed by a multidisciplinary team of architects, lighting engineers, and storytellers, the FUNWHOLE Light-Narrative System redefines how bricks interact with emotion, space, and story:

Zoned Light Control: Adjustable brightness and color by region allow for dramatic shifts in tone and mood

Adjustable brightness and color by region allow for dramatic shifts in tone and mood Embedded Lighting Architecture: Light points are pre-integrated during the design phase, ensuring smooth, intuitive construction

Light points are pre-integrated during the design phase, ensuring smooth, intuitive construction Scene-Based Light Placement: Lighting is tailored to the logic of each space—whether it’s a signal lamp, a stained-glass window, or a machine’s inner glow

A New Standard for Brick-Based Storytelling

FUNWHOLE isn’t just designing sets. It’s building a world – brick by brick, light by light.

Each product is a portal: into imagination, into storytelling, into shared creative experience. At its core, FUNWHOLE believes that brick models should do more than sit on a shelf. They should tell stories. They should move. They should glow. They should inspire.

This isn’t just about steampunk.

It’s about the future of play.

And it’s already lighting up.

About FUNWHOLE

FUNWHOLE began with a simple yet revolutionary question: What happens to the brick world when night falls? The answer – total darkness – felt incomplete. So, we set out to bring light to the brick world, becoming the first to pioneer fully illuminated building sets. But lighting was never just an add-on. At FUNWHOLE, we design custom bricks that seamlessly integrate lights and wiring, making illumination an invisible yet magical part of the build. Our patented technology transforms not only the look, but the entire experience of building – turning every set into a world that truly comes alive, day or night.

