GEEKOM Targets Korea with High-Performance Mini PCs

TAIPEI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GEEKOM, a Taiwanese tech company known as the Green Mini PC Global Leader, has announced its strategic focus on South Korea as a major target market in 2025, unveiling multiple cutting-edge models designed to cater to diverse computing needs. This move underscores GEEKOM‘s commitment to expanding its presence in Asia and delivering innovative solutions to tech-savvy consumers.

Mini PCs offer a compact, space-saving alternative to traditional desktop towers, making them ideal for modern workspaces or smaller living environments. Despite their size, mini PCs often deliver impressive performance, integrating advanced processors and storage solutions. They consume less power, reducing electricity bills and environmental impact. Known for their outstanding quality, GEEKOM Mini PCs are popular in markets including USA, Western Europe and Australia.

Most of GEEKOM‘s popular models are now available for purchase on Coupang and Naver, including those recently showcased at CES 2025. Leading the lineup is the fan-favorite GEEOM IT13 2025 Edition, equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HK processor, dual-channel DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a fast PCIe Gen4 SSD. Thanks to its powerful performance and unmatched versatility, the IT13 2025 Edition is well-suited for all sorts of computing scenarios.

Another high-performance solution is the A8 MAX. Equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor and Radeon 780M iGPU, it delivers exceptional performance for demanding chores like 4K video editing, graphic design, and multitasking. Its built-in NPU enhances AI-driven applications, offering up to 60% faster performance for compatible software. With dual USB4 ports, the mini PC even supports external GPUs for even greater versatility, perfect for creative professionals and tech enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance in a sleek design.

For budget-conscious users, the GEEKOM A6 provides an affordable yet powerful alternative. Priced below $500, it features AMD’s Ryzen R7-6800H processor and shares many of the A8 Max’s core functionalities, including extensive connectivity and storage options. This model is extremely appealing to users seeking value without compromising on performance.

GEEKOM‘s decision to target South Korea aligns with the country’s reputation as a hub for technological innovation and consumer demand for high-quality electronics. By introducing these models, GEEKOM aims to capture the attention of Korean consumers who prioritize performance, reliability, and cutting-edge design.

As GEEKOM continues to innovate, its focus on Korea signals a promising future for the brand in one of the world’s most dynamic tech markets.