Innodisk Paves the Way for Next-Gen Data Centers with its First PCIe Gen5 SSD Series

TAIPEI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Innodisk, a leading industrial-grade flash storage provider, announces the launch of its latest PCIe Gen5 SSD series, designed to meet the OCP Data Center NVMe SSD spec v2.0 and the increasing demands of AI model training, big data analytics, and data-intensive environments.



The new series supports multiple form factors, including U.2, as well as EDSFF E1.S, E3.S, and the brand-new E3.L for data center applications, catering to the diverse needs of enterprise and data center environments. This marks a new chapter for Innodisk in further fulfilling enterprise demands.

The Innodisk PCIe Gen5 SSD, built with the latest PCIe Gen 5 x4 interface and NVMe 2.0 protocol, overcomes the speed and latency limitations of traditional storage interfaces. With up to 128TB of high-density NAND storage, it delivers speeds of up to 14GB/s (read) and 10GB/s (write), enabling lightning-fast data transfers for data-intensive applications.

Enterprise data centers managing large-scale storage deployments and multi-tiered environments often require out-of-band and batch management capabilities, which present growing challenges. Innodisk PCIe Gen5 SSD addresses these demands with NVMe-MI for streamlined SSD management and multi-namespace support, ensuring scalable and efficient storage operations.

To ensure high quality and alignment with market trends, the PCIe Gen5 SSD aims to enhance integration with industry-leading data center standards, such as OCP Data Center NVMe SSD spec v2.0. Additionally, it is intended to be built for seamless integration with VMware, optimizing compatibility with virtualized environments and overall system performance.

Innodisk’s PCIe Gen5 SSD also features advanced security mechanisms, ensuring robust data protection and seamless integration. Secure Boot technology authenticates digital signatures during firmware updates, preventing unauthorized modifications and ensuring that only trusted firmware is executed.

Other than that, Innodisk offers exceptional extensive firmware compatibility and customizable solutions, ensuring seamless integration into diverse enterprise environments.

The Innodisk PCIe Gen5 SSD will be available starting Q2 2025. For more information, please visit www.innodisk.com.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/press_photo_pcie_gen5_series-1.jpg