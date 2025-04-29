Juncell Therapeutics Announces Data on Feeder-free IL-2-Independent TIL Manufacturing Process at ASGCT Annual Meeting 2025

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shanghai Juncell Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Juncell Therapeutics), a clinical-stage biotech specializing in developing innovative IL-2-independent Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for cancer, today announced it will present preclinical data on a feeder-free manufacturing process for IL-2-independent TIL expansion at the 28th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), taking place May 13–15, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

The study highlights Juncell Therapeutics’ breakthroughs in TIL process development, demonstrating that its proprietary feeder-free system can generate robust, functional TILs from both “hot” and “cold” tumor tissues without relying on high-concentration interleukin-2 (IL-2). These TILs exhibited significant anti-tumor activity in syngeneic patient-derived organoid (PDO) and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models. By eliminating IL-2 dependence and removing the need for feeder cells, the technology paves the way for safer TIL treatment regimens and reduces manufacturing costs.

Presentation Details:

Title: Development of A Feeder-Free Process for IL-2-Independent TIL Expansion

Poster Number: AMA362

Session: Thursday Poster Reception

Date and Time: May 15, 2025, 5:30 PM–7:00 PM

Location: Poster Hall Hall I2

About Juncell Therapeutics

Juncell Therapeutics is a biotech dedicated to developing high-quality, accessible IL-2 independent TIL therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Juncell Therapeutics has established its proprietary DeepTIL® cell expansion and NovaGMP® gene modification technology platforms, which are designed to address the key challenges of conventional TIL therapies, making TILs “robust, competent, affordable, and accessible.” Two clinical-stage TIL therapies have demonstrated promising safety and efficacy in the treatment of ten types of heavily pretreated advanced solid tumors, including lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, high-grade glioma, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, bile duct cancer and melanoma.

