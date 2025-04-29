Metabolon Launches Microbiome Research Solution Combining New Microbiome Panel, Metagenomics Sequencing, and Multiomics Bioinformatics Tools

The combination of metagenomics and metabolomics data, integrated within an intuitive bioinformatics platform, enables deeper microbiome insights than possible with either approach individually

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced the launch of a comprehensive new microbiome research solution that integrates metagenomics sequencing and bioinformatics tools with a new microbiome metabolite panel to create the industry’s most powerful microbiome research toolkit.

While metagenomics identifies microbial species and their genetic potential, it does not reveal their functional contributions – specifically, the metabolic activities and bioactive compounds that microbes produce that may impact the host. Metabolomics, which measures the collection of small molecules in a sample, addresses this need by offering a phenotypic snapshot of microbiome activity. Metabolites are critical mediators linking microbial functions to host physiology, immune responses, and disease progression. Metabolon’s new microbiome research solution is a user-friendly toolkit supporting novel computational approaches that rapidly address complex biomedical research and precision medicine challenges.

Metabolon’s new microbiome research solution contains:

High-quality metagenomic sequencing options – customers can select different sequencing methods and depths to integrate metagenomics data seamlessly with metabolomic and phenotypic data.

options – customers can select different sequencing methods and depths to integrate metagenomics data seamlessly with metabolomic and phenotypic data. A new microbiome panel focusing on hundreds of metabolites, providing comprehensive insights into the microbiome. Customers may also combine metagenomics sequencing options and bioinformatics tools with Metabolon’s industry-leading Global Discovery Panel.

focusing on hundreds of metabolites, providing comprehensive insights into the microbiome. Customers may also combine metagenomics sequencing options and bioinformatics tools with Metabolon’s industry-leading Global Discovery Panel. An easy-to-use suite of microbiome bioinformatics tools that will appeal to both expert and aspiring microbiome researchers. Tool features include: Gold-standard bioinformatics pipelines for processing raw shotgun and 16S sequencing data to answer critical research questions like “How does the microbial community differ in composition across my samples and groups, and in an unsupervised approach, what microbial groups are important among my samples?” Machine learning–driven integration that uncovers multiomic relationships between microbial community composition and metabolic profiles , revealing phenotype-associated biomarkers and identifying novel associations between microbes and metabolites.

that will appeal to both expert and aspiring microbiome researchers. Tool features include:

“Metabolon is now a one-stop shop for high-quality metagenomics and metabolomics data, integrated and visualized within an easy-to-use bioinformatics platform,” said Dr Karl Bradshaw, Chief Business Officer at Metabolon. “This synergy enables deeper microbiome insights than possible with either approach individually. Metabolomics is an essential companion to metagenomics and rapidly reveals the biological impact of microbiome variations.”

To learn more about Metabolon’s new microbiome research solution, please visit: https://www.metabolon.com/services/untargeted-metabolomics/microbiome-panel/

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other ‘omics’ technologies. With 25 years of experience, 15,000+ client projects, 3,500+ scientific publication references, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon’s Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world’s largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon’s industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug’s mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.