Omdia ranks Infobip as a Leader in the CPaaS Universe report for the third time

Infobip has strengthened its leadership position in the 2025 report
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global communications platform Infobip has been ranked as a leader in the Omdia CPaaS Universe report 2025. Infobip has been recognized as a leader for the third time, improving its overall ranking in 2025 compared to the previous report in 2023. Infobip’s robust Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) services, RCS Business Messaging (RBM) campaigns, connection to the emerging Network API ecosystem, and innovation through AI and Gen AI are key factors highlighted in the Omdia report.
The Omdia CPaaS Universe report is a comprehensive analysis of the CPaaS market, drawing on the firm’s forecasting and enterprise insights survey data. The report provides a forward-looking matrix of capabilities, attributes, and features that are important within the market.
Omdia recognizes Infobip as a leading CPaaS provider, delivering exceptional communication services to enterprises, developers, hyperscalers, partners, and telcos.
Pamela Clark-Dickson, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: “Infobip provides an extensive range of communication channels and APIs. One of its key differentiators from other vendors in this Universe is that it is also at the forefront of adding emerging channels for business messaging, such as RCS Business Messaging and communications, which are crucial growth drivers for the industry and the company. Infobip enhances the developing Network API ecosystem and assists customers in achieving their business objectives through innovative AI and Gen AI features.”
Silvio Kutić, CEO at Infobip, said: “We are driving innovation within the communications platform ecosystem. With more than 9,700 connections to telco companies, our CPaaS platform is a leading option for various communication and customer engagement solutions. Omdia emphasizes our incorporation of AI and Gen AI features in the CPaaS solution, which promotes innovation, develops new use cases, and enhances existing ones. Combined, this has enabled us to strengthen our leadership position in the market this year.”
See Omdia CPaaS Universe report 2025 here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/omdia-ranks-infobip-as-a-leader
About Infobip
Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.
Recent award wins include:
- Infobip ranked an Established Leader in the Juniper Research Conversational AI Leaderboard (Feb 2025)
- Infobip named a CPaaS Leader for the third time in the IDC MarketScape (Feb 2025)
- Infobip named one of the top CPaaS providers in Metrigy’s CPaaS MetriRank Report (Dec 2024)
- Infobip named number one among Established Leaders in RCS Business Messaging in Juniper Research’s RCS Business Messaging Competitor Leaderboard 2024 (Nov 2024)
- Infobip recognized as the number one provider in the AIT Fraud Prevention market by Juniper Research (Oct 2024)
- Infobip named a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2024 for the second year running (June 2024)
- Infobip named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies (March 2024)
- Omdia Ranks Infobip as Leader for the second year running in its CPaaS Universe Report (Nov 2023)