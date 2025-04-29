Smart Mowing Prevails: Segway Navimow’s Revolutionary Robot Mower Arrives at Lowe’s

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Segway Navimow, a global leader in robotic lawn care, today announced its groundbreaking robotic mowers will be available for purchase at Lowe’s online stores. The lineup includes Segway Navimow’s signature wire-free H Series, fan-favorite i Series. Homeowners can now embrace a smarter, wire-free future in lawn care, transforming outdoor spaces into effortlessly maintained retreats.



Segway Navimow robotic lawn mower available at Lowe’s

The Future of Lawn Care is Autonomous

Segway Navimow’s robot mower lineup disrupts traditional lawn maintenance with wire-free precision, powered by RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) technology that provides centimeter-level GPS accuracy, vSLAM, and AI-empowered algorithm. These mowers autonomously map, learn, and optimize cutting paths in real time, delivering flawlessly patterned lawns while adapting to changing landscapes. Gone are the days of manual labor and perimeter wiring—Segway Navimow redefines convenience.

Quiet, eco-friendly, and intelligent, Segway Navimow’s mowers seamlessly integrate into daily life. Their ever-evolving smart software also unlocks endless possibilities, such doodle on the lawn, weather adaptive, connect to smart home devices, explore mowing reports and more. Homeowners can enjoy fun, lush, vibrant outdoor spaces with minimal effort.

Three Revolutionary Series Designed for Tomorrow’s Yard

Navimow i Series

Engineered for lawns up to 1/4 acre, the Amazon best-selling i Series combines compact power with effortless control. Featuring RTK and vision-enhanced navigation, AI-assisted mapping, 150+ obstacle avoidance types, and intuitive app integration, it’s the go-to choice for small-to-medium lawns.

Segway Navimow H Series

The brand’s signature wire-free model, the H Series, conquers expansive yards up to 0.74 acres with rugged durability. Its RTK-based navigation, predictive algorithms, and advanced terrain sensors ensure precision through complex landscapes with slopes up to 27°.

Availability

Discover more how Segway Navimow is shaping the future of yard maintenance at Segway Navimow official website. Visit Lowe’s.com for delivery to your doorsway.Available SKUs include:

Navimow i105, i110

Segway Navimow H1500-VF, H3000-VF

About Segway Navimow

Segway is a global innovator in intelligent short-distance transportation and service robotics. Founded in 1999 by inventor Dean Kamen, the company integrates R&D, production, sales, and service worldwide. Launched in 2021, Navimow leverages Segway’s 20+ years of robotic expertise and its patented Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) for centimeter-level precision. Today, Segway Navimow serves households in over 30 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Australia.

Navimow was first introduced by Segway in 2021 and is the company’s entry into offering gardening and outdoor tools. Powered by Segway’s spirit of innovation and over 20 years of experience in the robotic sector, Navimow developed the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) capable of centimeter-level precise positioning and continues to enhance its offerings with groundbreaking features. Today, Segway Navimow serves households in over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, the US, the UK, Australia, and more.