TRILLER’S BKFC CONTINUES RAPID GLOBAL RISE WITH UNDEFEATED STARS, SOLD-OUT EVENTS, AND MAJOR TITLE FIGHTS ON THE HORIZON

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World’s Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, under Triller Group Inc , continued its remarkable rise last Friday with a sold-out show at the Astro Theater in Omaha and a lineup of undefeated contenders delivering unforgettable performances.

As BKFC expands into new markets, sells out iconic venues, and dominates streaming platforms, its momentum has never been stronger. With the full backing of Triller, the promotion has become a magnet for top-tier talent and a prime destination for combat sports fans seeking raw, unfiltered action.

“This is what the future of combat sports looks like,” said BKFC Founder and CEO David Feldman. “We’ve gone global, and we’re just getting started. With the power of the Triller platform behind us, BKFC is offering fighters a new way to build their brands and careers while delivering fans the most exciting combat experience in the world.”

Friday’s BKFC Fight Night Omaha was streamed LIVE worldwide via the BKFC app, soon to be seamlessly integrated into Triller, offering fans an interactive digital experience redefining how fight content is consumed. Soon Triller will have the ability to feature live events, fighter-exclusive content, and real-time community engagement tools—making it a game-changer for both fighters and fans.

“Fighters like Conor McGregor and others who understand the value of digital platforms can now use Triller not only to promote themselves but to connect directly with fans around the world. We’re opening up a new era of fight entertainment,” Feldman added.

As BKFC continues to headline major cities, the spotlight now shifts to BKFC-75 at the iconic Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, NM on Friday, June 6, where middleweight champion David Mundell defends his title against #4-ranked Donald Sanchez.

With a mix of elite talent, growing global recognition, and an unmatched fan-first experience, BKFC stands as the most exciting, fastest-growing force in all of combat sports.

About Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. Based in Philadelphia, and headed by President and former professional boxer David Feldman, BKFC is dedicated to preserving the historical legacy of bare knuckle fighting, while utilizing a specifically created rule set that emphasizes fighter safety. BKFC holds all of its bouts in a revolutionary circular four-rope ring, designed to encourage fast-paced and exciting bouts. The patented BKFC “Squared Circle” contains scratch lines, based on the Broughton Rules which governed bare knuckle fighting in the 19th century, and which requires fighters to “Toe the Line”: start every round face to face, and just inches apart.

In BKFC, only those fighters who are established professionals in boxing, MMA, kickboxing, or Muay Thai are allowed to compete. The referees and judges are required to have extensive professional combat sports experience. All fights are held under the auspices and control of an Athletic Commission. Unlike other fighting organizations and combat sports internationally which claim to be “bare knuckle”, but require wraps, tape, and gauze; BKFC is true to its word as fighters are not allowed to wrap their hands to within one inch of the knuckle. This makes BKFC unquestionably the truest form of bare knuckle fighting. BKFC is dedicated to not just creating the safest, most exciting, and highest-level bare-knuckle fighting organization in the world, it’s also leading the way for a new fully recognized professional combat sport. BKFC is truly the sport of the future, which fully respects its remarkable past.

About Triller Group Inc.

(Nasdaq: ILLR) Triller Group Inc. is a technology powerhouse with a portfolio of high-growth businesses poised to break through in the Creator Economy. Triller App is the most creator-focused social platform offering discovery, monetization, and ownership. Supported by Triller Platform, it serves as a cutting-edge social media platform designed for creators, offering innovative tools for content creation, marketing, and brand partnerships. It enables creators to connect with fans, monetize their work, and build meaningful relationships with brands.

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) stages live and streaming combat sports events that are rapidly gaining popularity with fans globally. With a focus on exciting matchups and high-energy performances, BKFC has established itself as the fastest-growing combat league in the industry. TrillerTV is Triller Group’s premier live streaming platform, showcasing a diverse array of in-house and third-party sports and entertainment content. With its robust infrastructure, TrillerTV is committed to delivering high-quality live events that captivate audiences and drive subscriber growth.

Additionally, AGBA serves as a one-stop financial supermarket, providing independent distribution of a wide range of financial products and services. By connecting consumers with essential financial solutions, AGBA enhances Triller Group’s ecosystem, making it easier for users to access the tools they need for financial success.

Together, these diverse businesses form a unique and integrated ecosystem that positions Triller Group at the forefront of innovation in social media, live entertainment, combat sports, and financial services. For more information about our businesses, visit www.trillercorp.com and www.agba.com.

