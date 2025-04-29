United Imaging Healthcare Releases 2024 ESG Report, Driving Sustainable Development Through Innovation

SHANGHAI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — United Imaging Healthcare (SSE: 688271) has released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, reaffirming its mission to bring Equal Healthcare for All. The report outlines continued progress in sustainability, compliance, and corporate responsibility, emphasizing how the company integrates long-term social value with global business growth.

In 2024, the company achieved an “A” rating in the MSCI ESG evaluation and ranked in the top 15% of companies assessed by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), reflecting its consistent performance in ESG integration.

United Imaging Healthcare continued to promote global health equity by expanding access to advanced medical technologies and services. In China, it launched large-scale public screening campaigns in underserved areas, supporting early detection and local health system improvement. Globally, it deployed digital imaging solutions in countries including Mexico, Malawi, and Ethiopia, improving diagnostic capabilities and healthcare accessibility in resource-constrained settings. Regional operations in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific continued to scale innovation delivery across more than 30 countries.

United Imaging Healthcare maintained a strong focus on quality and compliance. In 2024, it updated 184 quality management documents and passed 38 audits from regulators and third-party certifiers with a 100% success rate. ERP upgrades and digital transformation projects at its Shanghai and Wuhan campuses helped improve cross-functional efficiency across R&D, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

Sustainable development remained a strategic priority. The company advanced responsible sourcing, strengthened supplier oversight, and expanded ESG governance across its global operations. In 2024, over 17,000 employee attendances in anti-bribery and anti-fraud training sessions were recorded, supporting a culture of integrity and ethical conduct.

In workforce development, the company continued to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. By the end of 2024, the company employed over 8,000 people across more than 30 locations worldwide. Over 4,000 employees have benefited from its equity incentive programs, reflecting its commitment to shared growth and long-term value creation.

Environmentally, by 2035, the company has committed to reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions intensity by 50% using 2023 as the baseline year. In 2024, the company earned a “B” rating in both climate and water assessments under the CDP framework, affirming its progress in carbon management and environmental responsibility.

The management reaffirmed United Imaging Healthcare’s long-term commitment to driving innovation and expanding access to high-quality healthcare—fulfilling its mission of Equal Healthcare for All.