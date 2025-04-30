2025 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards Officially Open

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CALLING ALL TRADIES – Entries are now open for the 2025 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards.



PNP Constructions – Trade Champion winners for Bathroom & Kitchen Renovation

If you’re a small business owner in any trade from builders to carpenters, concreters to cleaners, electricians to painters, plumbers to landscapers, bakers to hairdressers – this is for you.

The 2025 Australian Trades Small Business Champion Awards are officially open.

These national awards are made just for tradies. They shine a light on the hard-working, skilled people who keep Australia running. If you run a trade business and take pride in your work, it’s time to get recognised.

Entry is free and available online until 30 June 2025.

Whether you’re a one-person team or run a crew of ten, your story matters. You don’t need a fancy office or a big social following – just a strong work ethic, good values and a business you’re proud of.

With 39 categories to choose from, there’s a place for every kind of Champion, along with five awards for the people who excel in their business and industry including Trade Leader, Champion Tradie, Small Business Champion Entrepreneurs (Over 30 and under 30) and Apprentice Champion.

Winners will be announced at a National Gala Presentation Evening held at the Hyatt Regency Sydney on Friday 29 August 2025. A night to remember – with dinner, drinks, entertainment and Australia’s best tradespeople all in one room.

You work hard. Let’s celebrate it.

The Awards are proudly presented by Precedent Productions in partnership with Lifestyle Tradie, NOVA Employment, BOA, VJB Group, Xcllusive Business Sales, Castaway Forecasting and Big Clean.

For information and to submit an entry form, please visit:

https://www.championawards.com.au/trades