CNN’s Visionaries concludes with a bold finish

HONG KONG, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CNN’s Visionaries series concludes a successful season after featuring trailblazers across industries, from Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles to the face of rugby, Ilona Maher and head coach of the US Women’s National Team, Emma Hayes to inspiring business leaders such as former Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi, Google DeepMind COO Lila Ibrahim, and former Patagonia CEO Kristine Tompkins.

In the fourth and final installment, Visionaries ends on a bold note with Senior Investigative Correspondent, Kyung Lah, chatting with the first woman in the United States to earn 3 Michelin stars, Dominique Crenn while International Correspondent, Larry Madowo, speaks with media mogul, Mo Abudu.

Born 10 minutes from Paris and adopted as a baby by a politician father and a mother who worked in finance, Dominique Crenn‘s early ambitions were not related to food. She studied business and economics but hoped to eventually become a photographer. Still uncertain about her future, she moved to San Francisco and chose to pursue her love for cooking. After building her culinary career, she opened her first restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in 2011.

However, just months after her restaurant earned her three Michelin stars, Dominique Crenn was faced with a series of life altering challenges. The same vulnerability and grit that helped her build a world-class career also powered her through her successful battle against breast cancer and also the grief of losing her mother. Crenn’s work continues to reflect her inspirations from the world around her, rooted in resilience, love, and creativity.

Growing up in London, Mo Abudu loved watching television and films, yet she often found that what was portrayed on screen did not reflect her own reality. Initially, she did not immediately pursue storytelling, instead building a career in corporate roles. When she turned 40, she decided to change the trajectory of her life, creating the media empire, EbonyLife Group.

Named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people, Mo Abudu continues to amplify African voices and is unafraid to shy away from stories about victimization or other challenges facing society. After adding films to its portfolio, with productions breaking Nollywood box office records, it did not take long for major Hollywood studios to take notice. EbonyLife Films made history as the first African production company to sign a multi-project deal with Netflix. Her vision extends beyond the continent, aiming to distribute Nigerian and African media on a global scale, ensuring these stories reach a wider audience worldwide.

