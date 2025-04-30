WePlay Launches Exclusive Livestream Spectacle with Top Philippine Artist Alex Gonzaga

MANILA, Philippines, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –Global leading social entertainment platform WePlay announced today an exclusive partnership with Philippine national-level multi-talented star Alex Gonzaga. The two parties will launch a joint livestream event on WePlay’s platform on April 30. Leveraging Alex Gonzaga’s massive influence across Southeast Asia and her cross-platform fanbase of over 57 million, this collaboration aims to deliver immersive interactive entertainment experiences to users while further amplifying WePlay’s brand presence in the Asian markets.



celebrity poster

Top-Tier Collaboration: Boundary-Breaking Influence Elevates Entertainment

As a household-name in the Philippines, Alex Gonzaga—actor, host, singer, and social content creator—has captivated global fans with her humorous charm and high-quality content. Her social media dominance is staggering: over 14.5 million YouTube subscribers, 12.76 million Instagram followers, 13.52 million Facebook followers, 10.1 million TikTok followers, and 6.7 million followers on X, solidifying her status as Southeast Asia’s undisputed “Queen of Engagement.” This partnership synergizes Alex’s creative DNA with WePlay’s interactive features to pioneer new fan engagement frontiers.

Event Highlights: Diverse Content Ignites Anticipation

On April 30 at 8 PM PHT, Alex Gonzaga will host a themed livestream in WePlay’s voice room, featuring fan Q&As, behind-the-scenes stories, talent showcases and interactive games. Users can engage with Alex in real time via WePlay’s signature features like bullet comments, voice chat, and virtual gifts. Participants also may win autographed merchandise and exclusive perks.

Strategic Expansion: WePlay Accelerates Southeast Asia Push

A WePlay spokesperson stated: “Alex Gonzaga’s participation is a pivotal step in our ‘Asia-Pacific Star Strategy.’ She is not just a traffic powerhouse but also renowned for her infectious creativity. Her energy aligns perfectly with WePlay’s vision to ‘Bring people together through games, lead the trend of global online social entertainment.’ “

About WePlay

Developed by Singapore-based Wejoy, WePlay has emerged as a next-generation global social entertainment hub integrating gaming and interactive features. Committed to “Bring joy and friends to young people around the world,” WePlay sets industry-leading standards in character design, art style, and interactive experiences, attracting a loyal user base. Moving forward, WePlay plans to partner with more top-tier Asia-Pacific artists to build a sustainable celebrity livestream ecosystem, redefining global social entertainment through a “games as medium, socializing as core, stars as bridge” model.