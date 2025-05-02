The MarTech Summit Hong Kong, 8 July 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton

HONG KONG, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hello Hong Kong! We’re excited to announce the return of The MarTech Summit to Hong Kong for the 4th consecutive year! This time, we’re taking it up a notch at a new premium venue — the iconic Diamond Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong, offering stunning harbour views.

Join us on 8 July 2025 as we explore this year’s theme:

“Charting MarTech From Practicality to Real Impact”.

Get ready for a high-impact, one-day summit bringing together 200+ senior marketers and 30+ industry-leading speakers for focused networking, knowledge exchange, and actionable insights.

What’s in Store?

Expert-Led Discussions on AI, Customer Data, Marketing Analytics & Engagement

on AI, Customer Data, Marketing Analytics & Engagement Dynamic Panels , Fireside Chats , Keynotes , & Interactive Roundtables

, , , & Facilitated networking with top decision-makers in a non-expo setting

with top decision-makers in a non-expo setting A Tailored Agenda for Hong Kong & Greater Bay Area market strategies

for & Greater Bay Area market strategies Premium experience in a luxury venue with curated hospitality

with curated hospitality Maximise your CPD hours with practical, real-world MarTech insights

Key topics include:

[GenAI in Content Creation] Transforming Marketing with AI-Powered Creativity

Transforming Marketing with AI-Powered Creativity [Customer Data] Connecting the Dots for a Unified Customer View

Connecting the Dots for a Unified Customer View [Collaborative Marketing] Driving Growth via Strategic Partnerships

Driving Growth via Strategic Partnerships [Breaking Free from Legacy] Addressing the Hidden Costs of Outdated Tech

Addressing the Hidden Costs of Outdated Tech [Customer Retention & Lead Generation] Enhancing Engagement & Conversion

Enhancing Engagement & Conversion …and more!

Hear from Industry Leaders

Gain insights from speakers representing innovative and leading brands such as Polaroid, GoGoX, Shake Shack, Atlas, M+, South China Morning Post, Black Sheep Restaurants, CHARGESPOT, foodpanda, GP Batteries, and Trip.com Group.

Explore the Speaker Line-up: https://themartechsummit.com/hongkong#speakers

You’ll also be networking with senior executives from top companies like Cathay Pacific, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Nike, Colgate, Shell, Hong Kong Disneyland, Vogue, Shangri-La, and many more—ensuring a dynamic mix of thought leadership and industry presence.

Why Attend?

New Venue, Enhanced Experience

Network amidst the luxury of The Ritz-Carlton, with harbour views setting the stage for impactful conversations.

High-Impact, One-Day Event

Focused content, senior-level attendees, no distractions—just pure learning and networking.

Regional Relevance

A bespoke agenda crafted for the challenges and opportunities in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, while keeping a global outlook.

Connect with Decision-Makers

With 85% of attendees holding senior leadership roles, engage with those shaping the future of MarTech.

Advance Your Professional Development

Walk away with strategies to drive measurable impact in your organisation.

Highlights from 2024

Last year, at the Kowloon Shangri-La, we welcomed over 250 senior marketers, 30+ speakers, and hosted 14 MarTech exhibitors. Leaders from Cathay Pacific, HSBC, IKEA, Chanel, Shell, P&G, FedEx, Dyson, Manulife, and many more joined us for a day of cutting-edge discussions.

Key moments included:

A deep dive into AI adoption , where over half of attendees revealed they were in the early stages—highlighting AI’s growing role in marketing.

, where over half of attendees revealed they were in the early stages—highlighting AI’s growing role in marketing. Insightful panels and roundtables on MarTech implementation , with a focus on driving ROI, boosting efficiency, and fostering organisational change.

, with a focus on driving ROI, boosting efficiency, and fostering organisational change. Engaging sessions on Data Privacy , Digital Commerce , and transitioning to a cookie-less future .

, , and transitioning to a . Over 100 audience questions showcasing vibrant participation and curiosity.

showcasing vibrant participation and curiosity. 52 pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings, facilitating valuable connections for partners and attendees alike.

With 80%+ senior leadership attendance and 60% from enterprises with 1,001+ employees, 2024 proved that The MarTech Summit Hong Kong is the go-to platform for serious MarTech professionals.

Don’t Miss Out!

Register by 31 May 2025 to enjoy a 40% Super Early Bird Discount!

Secure your pass now: https://themartechsummit.com/hongkong-registration

Venue: Diamond Ballroom, The Ritz-Carlton Hong Kong

Be part of an exclusive MarTech experience—where strategic insights meet premium networking in one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious venues.

PR Newswire is the official Media Partner of The MarTech Summit Hong Kong

Interested in partnering? Contact us at sponsor@themartechsummit.com

Group rates auto-apply for 3+ attendees! For enquiries: marketing@themartechsummit.com